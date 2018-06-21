Hello everyone and thank God! The rain is finally giving us a break to have our outdoor activities. I have a feeling we will not have the city or county tell us we can’t water our lawns or wash our cars, because of a water shortage and the well is dry. Anyway, I am going to enjoy this dry sunny weather as much as I can and I want you to join me. Get out of the house and have fun.

Now, you see the picture on my page of the Liberty Live Concert from last year? Well, honey child; this year is going to be bigger and better! Kelly Carter is still in charge, and as you know it will be held in the parking lot in the 4100 block of Deer Park Road in Randallstown and all the surrounding business are participating. The entertainment will include DJ Mike Jones and live entertainment performed by The Spindles. They will put on a damn good show for you. So while you eat, drink and go shopping, you can dance to some great music. Don’t forget to bring your lawn chairs and some money; the vendors have a lot of stuff to sell you. Mannnnnnnnnnnn! I love this time of the year. By the way, this will continue every Friday for the month of July, same time and same place. I will see you there stop by and say hello. I will be near the bandstand.

Moving right along; the last day for the Maniac Book Extravaganza is June 24 at the Conference Center at the Maritime Institute, 962 Maritime Blvd., in Linthicum, Md. There will be over 50 authors from all over the country. Maniacs Book Extravaganza is a fan friendly event for book lovers of all genres including: Christian fiction, contemporary romance, historical romance, interracial romance, mystery, paranormal, science fiction, fantasy, romantic suspense, urban fiction, women’s fiction. For more information, contact Priscilla Johnson at [email protected]

Zion Baptist Church and the Oliver Community will be celebrating their 29th annual community outreach on June 23. The event will kick off with a parade at Caroline and Eager Sts., assembling at 10 a.m. The event begins at 11 a.m. and ends at 4 p.m. There will be health screenings, Baltimore City and ministry resources available, as well as live entertainment, vendors, rides, games, crafts, children’s story time, lots of food and giveaways. The church is located 1700 N. Caroline Street. I will also be there doing a book signing with my two books.

The last thing I want to talk to you about is the Concerts for Causes. The group is having their fundraiser on June 23, at 7 p.m. at the Murphy Fine Arts Center on the campus of Morgan State University. The headliners are the legendary R&B lead singers, Gerald Alston, Howard Hewett and Russell Thompkins, Jr., as well as the One Night Maryland All Mass Choir. It’s a super group performance of a lifetime to inspire, encourage and empower all people with music. Their mission is to put a musical instrument into the hands of deserving youth in our undeserved communities. Now my dear friends, you know they are preaching to the choir. That has been my life work as a professional promoter, booking agent and the founder of the Rosa Pryor Music Scholarship Fund for many years until I couldn’t do it anymore. I am so happy that someone else has picked up the wand to do this for the children. I urge you to please find time to support this event in some way. For more information, contact Milton Rice at 443-802-7580 or email him at [email protected]

Enjoy your week, I have to go, but remember if you need me, call me at 410-833-9474 or email me at [email protected] Until the next time, I’m musically yours.