By Rosa Pryor, Special to the AFRO

Hello my dear fans and readers. How are you? I am doing well, thank you for asking. Honey Child! Have I got something for you that will keep you happy; just check this out. First of all, I want to wish each one of you a very happy and especially a safe 4th of July weekend, looks like most of you will have a very long holiday weekend and vacation since July 4th is on a Wednesday. My goodness how crazy is that?

Okay, let’s get started with the summer festivals. Last Friday, I was at the kick-off of the “Liberty Live Festival,” which has made a few changes from the last four years. This year the festival was in the 4100 Block of Deer Park Road in Randallstown, Maryland. The street was blocked off for about two blocks instead of in the parking lot. It was different, but I’m not sure whether I like it or not. I was set-up with my tent that Shorty and I struggled to put up by the bandstand area where I put up my displays and did autographs for my books. Honey Child! When I and my “Boo-Boo” finished setting up, I was ready to take a nap and get my oxygen tank. The rest of the venders were set up on both sides of the street; it was a narrow space, but over 300 folks came with their water coolers and folding chairs and enjoyed the band. DJ Mike Jones kept the music jumping when the band was on their break. They danced, partied and ate. My goodness gracious! Girlfriend! The food vendors were awesome. There were at least five vendors of food; whatever you like, they had it. The band, “Rhythm Method” was totally out–of-site! July 6, the Spindles will be on stage. I will see you there from 6 p.m.-9 p.m. Stop by and say hello to me. This festival is free and open to the public.

My dear friend, Bilal Ali, the founder and CEO of Bilal Ali Productions is presenting his Smooth Jazz and R&B 4th of July Dinner Show, July 7. The event is at the Quality Inn, 800 Belmont Avenue in Windsor Mill, Maryland, featuring Vivian Owens-Taylor, Alyce Walker and DJ Fresh. For more information, call Bilal at 443-540-7797.

Don’t forget about Baltimore’s Pennsylvania Avenue Bakery. The Avenue Bakery, owned by James Hamlin is having his monthly live entertainment concert in the courtyard of his business located on the corner of Pennsylvania Ave. and Baker St., on July 7. The concert is 4 p.m.-8 p.m. It is free and open to the public.

The Baltimore/Washington One Caribbean Carnival is a spirited celebration that draws thousands of spectators to Baltimore to take part in the festivities. The carnival begins July 14 with a beautiful, colorful parade; an almost endless line of costumes, dancing and singing starting at Lake Clifton Park. The carnival continues the next day with live entertainment from bands, dancers and drummers. The festival also offers a variety of delicious foods and arts & crafts.

On July 8 at 4 p.m., the 22nd anniversary celebration of the Nu Gospel Special takes place. The concert features the Zion Hill Gospel Singers, Big Mike and the Crusaders, Bishop Luke Saunders and the Sensational Stars, Katie and the Angels, Big John and the Gospel Sound. Also performing are special guests, Christianaires of Baltimore, with Rev. Robert Wilson as the master of ceremonies. This event will take place at Independent Church of God, 2302 Ainger Place, SE, Washington, DC. For more information, call 202-423-5210.

Speaking of church, a friend of mine who is a very talented and gifted vocalist and organist, Kendra Holt is looking for a position in a church as an organist, or a choir director in the Washington, DC area. If you know someone, or if you are interested in helping this musician, email her at [email protected] I thank you and she thanks you in advance.

Well, my dear friends, I do believe I have over stayed my welcome. I am Out of space. But remember, if you need me, call me at 410-833-9474 or email me at [email protected]. Until the next time, I’m musically yours.