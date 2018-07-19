Hello my friends, this has been a great week for outdoor events, for traveling or just sitting on your porch. The weather has been good. I wish you all joy, happiness and good health.

James “Winky” Camphor played four seasons of basketball at Coppin State Teachers College from 1948-51. An original Eagle, Camphor holds the unofficial school record of 50 points in a game against Cheyney State Teachers College in 1950. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Coppin State in 1951 and his Master’s Degree from Coppin State in 1957. He has had a distinguished career following his graduation from Coppin State. He has earned the National Association for Equal Opportunity in Higher Education Distinguished Alumni Award; State of Maryland Faithful Citizen Award; National Association for Sickle Cell Outstanding Member Award; State Department of Mental Health and Hygiene Service Award; City of Baltimore Citizen’s Award; National Federation of the Blind Service Award; Children’s Cancer Center Volunteer

Award; Heart of Love Award; Emmanuel C.C. Church Living Legends Award and the Harlow Fullwood Award, just to name a few.

FYI: Lou Fields of the Baltimore African American Tourism Council of Maryland is hosting his 2018 Black literature program, the Langton Hughes Book Fair on July 22, 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., at the Empowerment Temple AME Church, 4217 Primrose Ave., in Baltimore. The admission is free and it is a family event. Authors, publishers, literary agents, publicists, editors, proofreaders and books of various uplifting genres are welcome. Many Maryland/D.C. authors are participating. Prof. Doland Hubbard will receive the Langston Hughes Literary Award for his outstanding contributions to the world of literature. For more information, call 443-983-7974.

FYI: Liberty Live Summer Concerts, headed by a young lady named Kelley Carter, is really alive and jumping July 20, with DJ Tanz and percussionist Davon McCoy, July 28 with more live entertainment, TBA. On August 3, Chandra and the Ryze Band will perform. Concert time is 7 p.m., but the event starts at 5 p.m. and goes to 9 p.m., in the 4100 Block of Dear Park Rd., in Randallstown on the street across from the shopping center parking lot. I will see you there.

FYI: Bangin’ with the Boomers Luncheon is a fundraiser for underprivileged children who are interested in working in media. I am hosing this luncheon along with Shirley Duncan every second Thursday of the month. The next event is August 9, from noon until 3 p.m. at the Promenade Dances Sport Facility, located at 2605 Lord Baltimore Drive in Windsor Mill, Maryland. I am looking for your support by purchasing a ticket and joining me for a full, delicious soul

food buffet lunch, all you can eat. Dance and listen to some old school, oldies but goodies music, hand-dancing, line dancing, with live entertainment by Captain Fly and Friends You can bring your cards and play some pinochle, spades, bid whist, etc. and have a good time with me, “Rambling Rose”. Get your ticket early by calling me at 4110-833-9474. I thank you for your support.

Well, my dear friends, I am out of space. I have to go, but remember, if you need me call me at 410-833-9474 or email me at [email protected] Until the next time, I'm musically yours.