Hello everyone, how are you? Well, I hope. I just want to start off by saying I love God’s work, but a little bit of less rain would do me just great. Well, rain or shine I have something to keep your spirit up, so take notes.

First I want to talk about this wonderful music program that my girl, Eartha Lamkin, started 10 years ago for children. Now everyone who knows me knows that this is a passion for me; children and music. Well, Ms. Lamkin, Director of “B-Sharp Summer Music Enrichment Academy at Timothy Baptist Church, is offering classes for children in voice, chorus, piano, guitar, strings, percussion, woodwinds, brass winds, ear training, sight singing music theory and dance. The “B-Sharp Summer Music Enrichment Academy is not affiliated with the Baltimore County or Baltimore City Public School System or any public school system in the state of Maryland. Timothy Baptist Church is located 1214 W. Saratoga Street in Baltimore and you can reach Ms. Lamkin at 443-421-7670.

The Avenue Bakery, located at 2229 Pennsylvania Avenue on the corner of Baker Street, owned by James & Brenda Hamlin, hosts the “Courtyard Music Series featuring performances by Baltimore’s most consummate musicians and performing artists from 4 p.m.-8 p.m. the first Saturday of every month in August. Guests can contribute to the “Rebuild the Royal Theatre One Brick @ a Time” Fund-raising Campaign. Not only do you get live entertainment, but they serve food and drinks. All you have to do is bring your own folding chairs and go early.

The Avenue Bakery is where jazz, sports, Baltimore history and tasty baked goods have intersected for seven years is also the first stop on “The Pennsylvania Avenue National Heritage Trail Tour.” They are now known as the one and only bakery that offers original, baked on the premises “Poppay’s Rolls,” heirloom-inspired bakery treats, and framed photos on the walls inside and out. There is no cover charge for the concert, just a cost for the home-made hot rolls that would make you want to slap your grandma. You can even order them in advance and say, “Jim! I am on my way; I want two dozen of your rolls, one whole- wheat and the other one white.” All you have to do is call him at 443-280-2702 and tell him “Rambling Rose” told you!

We have a little gospel entertainment going on in our community. The Corinth Baptist Church, located 814 Cypresstree Drive in Capitol Heights, Maryland is hosting their “5th Annual North Carolina Day” (an indoor-outdoor fund-raising event) on August 4 from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. with free food, local gospel groups, vendors, raffles, youth activities and a gospel concert. The entertainment includes; George Dickens & the Gospel Disciples, Evangelist Mary Brown and the Spiritual Singers, and Jarell Smalls & Company. For more information, call 301-814-5618.

Staying on the Spiritual side of things; the anniversary celebration of the “Anointed Boyd Sisters” is coming up on August 5 from 4 p.m. at the New Elizabeth Baptist Church, 4901 Park Heights Avenue in Baltimore. The program includes: The Lunzy Sisters, Gospel Pearls, Serenity, Deyontay & NuDirection and Father Completion, Master of Ceremony is Minister Robert Wilson. The Pastor is William David Boyd. For more information, call 443- 695-6539.

Liberty Live Sumer Concerts closes with their last event on August 3 with Chandra & the Ryze Band at 4100 Block of Deer Park Road in Randallstown, Maryland. Go early and find your spot with your folding chairs. Opens at 6 p.m. The live entertainment starts at 7 p.m. It is free and open to the public. Vendors are welcome.

The last thing I want to mention is the Frederick Douglass & Harriet Tubman Tour. The ticket includes a round-trip transportation, free luncheon, guided tour and photo opportunities, tour and film at the Harriet Tubman Museum, tour of the Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad Center and much more on August 4. For more information, call 410-385-9532 or 410-563-3404.

Well, my dear friends, I am truly out of space, but remember if you need me, call me at 410-833-9474 or email me a [email protected] UNTIL THE NEXT TIME, I’M MUSICALLY YOURS.