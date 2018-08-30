By Rosa Pryor, Special to the AFRO

Hello everyone, I sure hope your weekend will be as great as mine. I am having a ball on vacation in Florida partying my butt off. My “Boo-Boo” and I drove down to be with my son and his wife, who have rented a villa for us to lay back, relax and hit the slot machines. But, I won’t leave you hanging not knowing where to go and have fun in Baltimore.

Come on folks, let’s end the summer with a bang! On September 1, Carlos Hutchins and his buddy, Devin Ward, are hosting a happy hour at the Corinthian Sports Bar & Lounge, 7107 Windsor Mill Road. The party starts at 2 p.m. with food and live entertainment, of course. The Slagz Band will be performing and our buddy, DJ Mike Jones, will keep you dancing in between sets.

Oh! Also this weekend, Cleve Brister and Ruth Kirk’s family will be celebrating their 24th Ruth M. Kirk Family Fun Festival September 1st and 2nd, noon until 8 p.m. at Franklin Square Park. The festival will begin with a parade September 1, which will start at 10:30 a.m. in the 200 block of N. Schroeder Street. This celebration is always very nice and lots of fun. They have all kinds of food vendors and many other vendors selling all kinds of good stuff, as well as my favorite, a lot of live entertainment on both days. This year’s performers include: The Spindles, The MC Booze Band, Rebirth Band, Marlene Ross (Dave Ross’ daughter), The First Impression Band and Bon’na, just to name a few.

By the way, let me tell you why I had a very busy week last week. I attended the event at the Reginald F. Lewis Museum to see the Greg Hatza Band, which was awesome as always. It was outdoors and the weather was perfect. It was also absolutely wonderful to see my former artist, Lady Rebecca, the renowned vocalist, whom I managed for almost 10 years. She was looking great, along with Harold Adams, a well-known saxophonist, and his wife Amy. They both have been very sick, so keep them in your prayers. I am asking God to give them more good days than bad, so they can still get out every now and then and support their fellow musicians.

I also attended the AFRO-American family picnic at North Point State Park and we had a great time socializing with new and long-time employees. The food was fantastic and the atmosphere was very relaxing. Both of my bosses were there, Toni Draper, CEO and Publisher and Kamau High, managing editor, making sure everyone was having a nice time and we did.

We ended the week with Baltimore’s own funny lady, “Ms. Maybelle” helping her celebrate her 52nd birthday cabaret style at the Forest Park Senior Center.

Well, my dear friends, I am out of space and the slot machine is calling me. I will see you when I return next week. Until then be good to others and yourself. If you need me, call me at 410-833-9474 and leave a message, I will return your call or email me at [email protected]. Until the next time, I’m musically yours.