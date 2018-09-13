Hello everyone, how are you? Well, I hope. This week we are going to talk about our musical country. There are a few artists, singers and musicians who still remind us of the great music that many of our Baby Boomers enjoyed back in the day.

At least twice a year, our dear friend, Dr. Phil Butts’ Big Band presents the music from the Big Band era and I love it. You will too if you check out his show. They perform music from the charts and arrangements of artists such as; Stan Kenton’s Band, Woody Herman’s Band, Duke Ellington and Count Basie. You also have singers such as Frank Sinatra, Tommy Dorsey, Helen O’Connell and Jimmy Dorsey, Ella Fitzgerald, and our own Billie Holiday.

Some of the major Black bands of the 1930’s included, apart from Ellington’s, Hines’s and Calloway’s, are Jimmie Lunceford, Chick Webb and Count Basie. The White bands of Benny Goodman, Artie Shaw, Tommy Dorsey, Shep Fields and Glenn Miller were more popular than their Black counterparts. What I like about Dr. Phil Butts Big Band is that he does it all and it sounds soooooooooo good! It allows your mind to go back and enjoy the Swing Dance, and my, favorite, the Jitterbug.

I will meet you at Painters Mill American Legion, 4424 Painters Mill Road, in Owings Mill, Maryland on September 2 at 7 p.m. and you will see what I am talking about.

Sam Brice, a Baltimore musician artist, has painted and sold many of his art works of jazz artists. They are displayed in many venues including the Reginald Lewis Museum and a popular night club in Baltimore, called Under the Bridge, on Blair Road. There is an Under the Bridge Reunion being held at the DDL Lounge Bar & Grill, 2008 Belair Road on September 15 from 6 p.m.-11 p.m. You will see old friends, listen to some great music as well as some good food and drinks.

FYI: Barry Powell and his class of 1968 of the former Lemmel Junior High School is hosting its 50th year reunion on September 15 from 6 p.m.-10 p.m. at the Hibachi Grill and Supreme Buffet, 8606 B Liberty Road, Randallstown, Maryland. So if you are a Lemmel Junior High School Alumni, go check out your old classmate and have fun. For more information, call Julian Thomas at 443-474-1117.

FYI: The 15th Anniversary of D.C.’s own Good Gospel Entertainment is September 9 the House of Praise, 5110 Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue, N.E. Washington, D.C. featuring MC Eric “Boss Man” Graham; Mr. Ricky McDuffie & the Family Bennettsville, of South Carolina, the Alabama Gurlz of Jackson, Mississippi; The Jackson Sisters of Durham, South Carolina; the Seek & Fine Project of Washington, D.C. just to name a few. For more information, call 202-390-9686.

FYI: The 18th Anniversary Celebration of the Chevela & the Spiritual Voices, with special guest artists such as: Fox Family Singers, Gospel Pearls, Sparkie & the Tones of Joy, New Creation, and many more is on September 15 at 4 p.m. at the Meridian Hill Baptist Church,5354 Sheriff Road, Capitol Heights, Maryland. For more information, call Chevela Garvin at 202-903-7714.

