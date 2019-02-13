Black History Month is Shared in Many Ways

Hello everyone, Happy Valentine’s Day weekend. This is a “Sweetheart Weekend.” This is also Black History Month and people all over the community and the country find ways to represent that. Here in Baltimore Lexington Market is doing a month long celebration, “Salute to African American Culture.”

During the month Tuesday through Saturday, guest authors and local artisans will showcase their works inside the Market Arcade. Handcrafted jewelry, sculptures, painting, photography, books and vintage memorabilia are some of the items that will be available for purchase. Through February, Lexington Market will host special events that are free and open to the public during regular market hours. Events include the Baltimore Talent Showcase, on February 16 and “Girls Rockin’Out” featuring Bella Afrika Creative Movements, on February 22, among others.

The 2nd Annual Thurgood Marshall Black History Month Celebration entitled “Voices of Triumph” is hosted by the Most Worshipful Prince Grand Lodge on February 17 honoring Marylanders who have demonstrated an unwavering commitment to progress, advocacy, and social justice in the African American community with the “Golden Trowel Awards.”

Those who will be receiving this honor are : yours truly, Rosa “Rambling Rose” Pryor-Trusty, Erika L. Alston-Buck, Larry Young, Carl O. Snowden, Herman Williams Jr., Kweisi Mfume, Michael Cryor, A. Adar Ayira, Norma I. Barkley and Dr. A. Skipp Sanders. The Hon. Emanuel J. Stanley is our Most Worshipful Grand Master. For more information, call 410-466-3855.

In conclusion, the 2019 Mid-Atlantic Jazz Festival will be celebrating Black History Month by hosting a jazz festival for the jazz lovers that will blow your mind. The festival event will feature such jazz greats as Branford Marsalis, Regina Carter, Sean Jones, Jackie Ryan, Freddie Hendrix, Chelsey Green, Kenny Washington, The Lori Williams Group, Brian Lynch, Charles McPherson, Paul Carr, Ralph Peterson, Jr., and so many more, on February 15 through February 17 2019. The festival will be at the Hilton Washington at 1750 Rockville Pike, Rockville, Maryland.

Well my dear friends, I am out of space and out of time. I have to get ready to finish planning my brother, Joseph C. Pryor’s funeral. Joseph H. Brown Funeral Home, 2140 N. Fulton Avenue has his body. February 19th, 4-8 p.m. is the viewing and Wednesday, February 20th, the wake is at 10:30 a.m. Funeral services follow at 11 a.m., all at the funeral home. Condolences and cards can be sent to: Rosa Pryor, 214 Conewood Avenue, Reisterstown, Maryland 21136. I appreciate all the cards, love and the condolences I have received from friends and fans. It means so much to me. I also want to thank the musicians who called and want play at the funeral. Thank you, thank you from the bottom of my heart. Remember if you need me, call me at 410-833-9474 or email me at [email protected] UNTIL THE NEXT TIME, I’M MUSICALLY YOURS.