Let the Church Say Amen!

Hello everyone! How are you this week? I hope if you are reading me now, your answer should be I’m truly blessed and I’m above ground. I have gone to so many funerals this month it is unbelievable; so you are better off than those who are no longer with us or lying in a nursing home who can’t move or talk. I entitled my column, “Let the Church Say Amen” because of the uplifting program that the First Emmanuel Baptist Church, located 2209 Park Avenue in Baltimore is hosting with the Melodyaires for their Annual Scholarship Concert on Sunday, March 24 starting at 3 p.m.

The program will include some of the greatest gospel artists including; James Hillian & the Hillian Ensemble of Washington, DC; Kenny Davis & the Melodyaires, 55 years of singing gospel; Lil David & Bells of Joy, Sparkie & the Tones of Joy, The Gospel Soulettes of Philadelphia, Pa., Power House World Ministries Praise Team, and Joyful Noise Singers.

I also say amen to my boss, Joy Bramble the founder and publisher of the Baltimore Times, who I have had the pleasure of working for as her Entertainment Columnist and Journalist since she and her husband, Bishop, Peter Bramble started their newspaper in 1986 is now being honored with an unveiling of her in a Wax Figure by the “Great Blacks in Wax Museum” and the “Baltimore Times” on Wednesday, March 27 10:30 a.m. at the House of Delegates Building, 6 Bladen Street, Room 180 in Annapolis, Maryland. Light Fare & transportation is provided. RSVP by March 15 by calling 410-366-3900 or email: [email protected] Congratulations Joy Bramble!! Well deserved. Damn! What a legacy!

I attended the first of many gospel series at the Hollywood Casino in Charles Town, West Virginia last week and it was awesome! Honey Child! The Casino Entertainment Venue turned into church a when Gospel Singer Donnie McClurkin graced the stage with his band and back-up singers. With thousands of attendees, they clap their hands, danced in the isles wave their hands and jumping up & down doing the James Brown as they song along with the popular gospel singer. As I looked around the audience they all were truly embrace by McClurkin selections of his songs from his albums old and new as they song along with him. Shorty and I are looking forward to seeing the casino next gospel show, who is Fred Hammond coming April 5th.

The Lexington Market is hosting a “House and Hops” event that will take place on Saturday March 16 from 12 noon to 4:30 p.m. This is a free event and they will have a couple of DJ’s playing. They will be serving corn beef, cabbage & potatoes dinners, and corn beef and coleslaw sliders. They will also have local craft beer, local artisans selling jewelry and raffles for prizes. Check it out! Honey child! I will see you there.

Well my dear friends that is all I got for you. I am out of space, but remember if you need me, call me at 410-833-9474 or email me at [email protected] UNTIL THE NEXT TIME, I’M MUSICALLY YOURS.