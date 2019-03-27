By Rosa Pryor, Special to the AFRO

African American History and Culture Showcased in Arts and Crafts Show

Hello everyone, how are you? Hopefully feeling good. As far as me, I am doing fantastic! I have no complaints, especially after going to several funerals this month and I am still above ground. So, we are going to move on to much happier stuff.

One of my favorite places to go this time of the year and every year is the National Black Memorabilia, Fine Art & Crafts Show that Lindsey Johnson, the host and founder started 35 years ago. This show is an educational event on 400 years of African American history and culture since enslaved Africans arrived in the United States in 1619 according to Johnson. I myself have participated for many years displaying my books and doing book signings. There will be many vendors, educational exhibits, book signings, seminars and celebrity autograph sessions. Attendees will have the opportunity to purchase unique, rare and collectible pieces of Black memorabilia. The show is all indoors located at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds, 501 Perry Parkway, in Gaithersburg, Maryland on April 6 and 7. Show hours are Saturday 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and Sunday 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. At this show there will be many vendors and Black memorabilia for sale including slavery artifacts, historical documents, Black dolls, books, autographs, stamps, coins, toys, and much more. Educational exhibits include: Slavery Artifacts, Jim Crow, Buffalo Soldiers, Marcus Garvey, also Black Panther Party, Malcolm X, George Washington Carver, and more. There is live entertainment; recorded music thru out the day. For more information call 301-649-1915.

This week, my organization, Trinity Chapter No. 5 OES-PHA, prepared, cooked and served over a hundred breakfasts with the help and support of S.T. Kendall Lodge #153 and Jerusalem Temple #4, to the families and children of Sarah’s Hope Homeless Shelter. Sarah’s Hope is owned and operated by St. Vincent de Paul of Baltimore. Sarah’s Hope is Baltimore’s largest homeless shelter for families providing 150 beds and intensive and comprehensive services that help families overcome barriers to housing, increase their self-sufficiency, and quickly return to permanent housing.

FYI: The Carver Alumni Association of Baltimore, Inc. is having a “Dinner Dance All Class Reunion” fund raisers for the students, staff and community of Carver Voch. Tech High School #454 on April 5 at Michael of 8th Avenue in Glen Burnie, Maryland. For more information, contact Chequita Lanier, 443-286-6466 or email: [email protected]

Well, my dear friends, stay safe, we will see you soon. Remember if you need me, call me at 410-833-9474 or email me at [email protected] UNTIL THE NEXT TIME, I’M MUSICALLY YOURS.