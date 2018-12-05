By Rosa Pryor, Special to the AFRO

Hello everyone! I truly hope you had a good week. If not, just remember this is the week God has made and it will get better.

I believe the celebrations have begun for the holidays. I’m really excited that so much is going on from now until the first of the year. I will try to keep you informed the best I can.

Before I begin, I first want to thank my brother from another mother, Carlos Hutchins for honoring me this weekend. I understand it is for the work I have done and am still doing in the Maryland community. I appreciate this honor and Carlos giving me my flowers while I still can smell them. I so enjoy what I do; being in and around the entertainment community and letting people know what’s going on, it is not a job it is my duty. Thanks again Carlos from the bottom of my heart.

Okay folks let’s ride! First, we are going to stop by the Jazz Expressways Foundation’s Blues and Jazz breakfast show fundraiser featuring live entertainment by the Carl Grubbs Ensemble. The event is December 8, 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m., at the Forest Park Senior Center, 4801 Liberty Heights Avenue. Your ticket includes an open buffet breakfast by Tis -Shay’s Touch Caterers, free set-ups, (so BYOB), door prizes and so much more. For more information, call me at 410-833-9474.

I have so many friends and fans who celebrate their birthdays last month and this month with me. My birthday was last week, but there are other friends you may want to give a shout out to say HAPPY BIRTHDAY!! They are: Marva Law, Dr. Elaine Simon, Claudia Dock, Frankie Addison, Eleanor Massie, Big Jim, Greg Hatza, Ethel Ennis, Almie McInyre, Mike Jones, Marcelina Alburene, Calvin Tolbert and Linda Pryor, just to name a few. Happy Birthday to each and every one of you, may God continue to bless you for many more years.

Now I want to leave you with this to remember and laugh. It is about my mother and probably yours too.

“What My Mother Taught Me!” My mother taught me to appreciate a job well done, “If you’re going to kill each other, do it outside, I just finished cleaning!” My mother taught me religion , “You better pray that will come out of the carpet.” My mother taught me about time travel , “If you don’t straighten up, I’m going to knock you into the middle of next week!” My mother taught me logic, “Because I said so, that’s why.” My mother taught me foresight , “Make sure you wear clean underwear, in case you’re in an accident.” My mother taught me irony : “Keep laughing and I’ll give you something to cry about.” My mother taught me about the science of osmosis , “Shut your mouth and eat your supper!” My mother taught me about contortionism: “Will you look at the dirt on the back of your neck?” My mother taught me about stamina , “You’ll sit there til’ you eat all the food on your plate.” My mother taught me about weather , “It looks as if a tornado swept through your room.” My mother taught me how to solve physics problems , “If I yelled because I saw a meteor coming toward you, would you listen then?” My mother taught me about hypocrisy , “If I’ve told you once, I’ve told you a million times, don’t talk with food in your mouth!” My mother taught me the circle of life , “I brought you into this world, and I can take you out.” My mother taught me about behavior modification , “Stop acting like that or your father will hear about it.” My mother taught me about envy , “There are millions of less fortunate children in this world who don’t have wonderful parents like you do.” Thanks Mom for all you have done for us. Please say a prayer for all our Moms who have passed on.

I got to go now. I am out of space, but remember if you need me, call me at 410-833-9474 or email me at [email protected] UNTIL THE NEXT TIME, I’M MUSICALLY YOURS.