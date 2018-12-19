Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays to You All From My Home to Yours

Hello to all my readers and fans. Without you I could not be me and do what I do to keep you informed on the entertainment scene, including information about our musicians, community folks, social events, concerts and all the other happenings.

Thanks for your support and love you’ve given me by reading my columns now for almost 22 years in the AFRO. May your holidays be blessed, happy and full of love. Stay safe while you travel during the holidays especially on New Year’s Eve. Below I listed a few events you can go to as we close out 2018.

HOLIDAY EVENTS:

Arch Social Club located at 2426 Pennsylvania Avenue , has an open house free concert December 23, 5:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m.

Pre- Christmas dance hosted by Gents on the Move on December 22, at VFW Post 9083 located at 8123 Harford Road. BYOB.

New Year’s Day party with DJ Mike on January 1 at Diamondz Hall, 9980 Liberty Road , in Randallstown Md. BYOB and BYOF, free set-ups. 443-525-5016.

Pre- New Year’s Eve party at the Corinthian Restaurant & Lounge, 7107 Windsor Mill Road Saturday, December 29, 6 p.m. featuring Slagz Band.

Holiday party and cabaret featuring Old School live entertainment featuring Blue Philly Magic and Special Blendz R&B groups on December 29, 9:00 p.m.-1:00 a.m., at Forest Park Senior Center, 4801Liberty Heights Avenue. 610-383-0946.

Be Mo Jazz Jam by Vernard Gray on December 29, 6:00 p.m. at the Eubie Blake Cultural Center. BYOB & BYOF. 202-262-7571.

Dinner concert, December 29, 8:00 p.m. at Next Phaze Café & Lounge, 112 E. Lexington Street . Featuring David Smooth’s #1 Temptations Revue. 410-449-3232 .

Well my dear friends this is it for this year. I will see you next year, same time, and same place. Remember if you need me, call me at 410-833-9474 or email me at [email protected] . Until then, I’m musically yours. HAPPY NEW YEAR!