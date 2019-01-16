By Rosa Pryor, Special to the AFRO

Hello everyone; I hope all is well with you. I try very hard to bring you a smile, laughter, joy and fun things for you to do and read about in my columns; but Honey-child, it is so hard sometimes. Because of the death of love ones and violence in our community, we must find a positive way to move on.

As you know, when you look at your calendar, Jan. 21 is Dr. Martin Luther King Day, meaning there are a lot of celebrations going on. I am hoping this keeps us in the spirit of loving one another.

DJ Mike Jones is having his “Annual Celebrate the King Cabaret Day Party,” 1 to 5 p.m., Jan. 21, at the Diamondz Hall 9980 Liberty Road in Randallstown, Md. It is BYOB and BYOF, free set ups and Mike will be providing the music. Go and have fun.

“MLK Dare to Dream Day Celebration” is, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Jan. 21, at the American Visionary Art Museum, 800 Key Highway, featuring free entertainment. Planned activities include; Young Women step performance, Poetry Slam and Open Mic. with DewMore Baltimore, Chin-yer Wright and Kondwani Fidel, and Keu Khaleyi African Dance and Drum. I know you may have never heard of these acts – me either – but what the hell, it is free and if you go, you might like them.

The gospel choir of Howard University, in partnership with the Bowie Center for Performing Arts, is presenting “Let Freedom Sing,” a musical celebration honoring the life and legacy of the Rev. Dr. Martin L. King Jr., 2 to 7 p.m., Jan. 19, at the Bowie Center for the Performing Arts, 15200 Annapolis Road.

On Mondays, if you have a taste for food and entertainment, check out the Carolina Kitchen, 6501 America Blvd. in Hyattsville, Md. The Carolina Kitchen and Vendor Nation present the return of The Bluelight Basement, 7 to 10 p.m., every Monday. You can take the stage and perform karaoke with a live band. Musicians are invited to come and jam with the band. So you think you can sing? Go out and prove it!

Just a reminder, next month is “Black History Month” and if you would like for me to do a book signing at your event, contact me as soon as possible; my weekdays and weekends for February are filling up fast. I will have both of my books on hand. Go to my website: www.rambling-rose.com for more information.

Okay my Dear Friends, try to have fun this weekend and stay safe. Always try to travel with someone. I am out of space, but remember if you need me, call me at 410-833-9474 or email me at [email protected] UNTIL THE NEXT TIME, I’M MUSICALLY YOURS.