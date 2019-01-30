By Rosa Pryor, Special to the AFRO

Hello everyone, how are you enjoying this nice, crispy weather? Not me, I do not like the cold, but we are living in a four season region. So, what should we expect? It is winter for those of us who are complaining.

We have a lot to celebrate this month and I have no idea how I am going to get it all in. First of all, this is Black History Month. Then, Valentine’s Day sneaks in about the second week of the month. Then, to top it all off I will be celebrating 23 years with the AFRO-American Newspaper as their entertainment columnist. Oh, one more thing, I just received a letter from the Most Worshipful Prince Hall Foundation of Maryland, (an organization I belong to) and the Hon. Emanuel J. Stanley, Most Worshipful Grand Master. The later informed me that on February 17, 1:30 P.M.-5:30 P.M., at the Murphy Fine Arts Center at Morgan State University, I will be honored with the “golden trowel award”. I am so excited and humble they chose me to receive such an award. I just want to say thank you. You all are invited. This is part of our 2nd annual Thurgood Marshall Black History Month Celebration for Prince Hall. For more information, call Rainier C. Harvey, Sr., at 410-446-3855.

Lexington Market is celebrating Black History Month in a different way. They are inviting all Authors to vendor with their books to do book signings for the entire month of February starting Feb. 5th thru the 28th from Tuesday thru Friday. They are looking for Authors of different types of books subject who want to sell and autograph their book. There will be all kinds of activities and entertainment as well. If you are interested, call Kim Cummings at 410-685- 6169. I will also see you there with my books. Check it out folks, it doesn’t cost a dime!

There are a couple of pre Valentine’s Day events coming up you might want to check out. One of them is an R&B show on Feb. 9, with a lot of your favorite local artists at the Forest Park Senior Center, 4801 Liberty Heights Avenue. For more information, call 410-984-2177.

Also, on Saturday, February 9th Ms. Tee & CH Production will host a “Red & Black Pre-Valentine’s Day Celebration” at the Corinthians featuring live entertainment “Slagz”. For more information, call 410-265-7078. Tell them “Rambling Rose” told you.

Well, my dear friends I got to go now. Please keep my brother Joseph Pryor and my family in your prayers. He is in hospice at the Perryville Veteran Hospital and not expected to last thru the weekend. I say the doctors don’t know, God has the last word.

Remember if you need me, call me at 410-833-9474 or email me at [email protected] my website: www. rambling-rose.com. UNTIL THE NEXT TIME, I’M MUSICALLY YOURS.