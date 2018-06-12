By Micha Green, AFRO Washington, D.C. Editor, [email protected]

If “Real Housewives of Atlanta” (RHOA) isn’t steamy enough for your viewing pleasures, RHOA star and member of the girl group Xscape, Kandi Burruss, has a new show coming to her TV home, Bravo, that turns up the heat.

PEOPLE reported that Burruss, 42, will be back on television with her acclaimed online show, “Kandi Koated Nights,” which gathers celebrities and friends to chat about the relationships, sex and events in pop culture.

RHOA fans might remember seven long years ago, in 2011, when Burruss first began talking about her web series. Several years later and the web series has been featured in some episodes of RHOA, and is now officially coming to Bravo.

“I am so excited to have partnered with Bravo to bring my favorite sexy talk show to TV screens,” Burruss, who will serve as executive producer and host the show, told PEOPLE. “We are going to have so much fun keeping it real, taking a deep dive into all things sex, relationships and pop culture!”

Todd Tucker, Burruss’ husband and co-executive producer for the show, also weighed in.

“Nobody is more direct about the bedroom than my wife, the queen, Kandi Burruss,” Tucker said. “America is not ready for what is coming. Buckle up.”

The show will also feature personalities Yamaneika Saunders, Nikki Nicole and The DJ AOne, in addition to experts related to the weekly themes.

After each episode, the show will continue on BravoTV.com on the show, Kandi Koated Nightcap.

Embassy Row, the production company behind “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,” will also executive produce Kandi Koated Nights.

Other than RHOA, Burruss has starred on spinoffs surrounding her life, “The Kandi Factory” (2012), “Kandi’s Wedding” (2014), “Kandi’s Ski Trip” (2015) and “Xscape: Still Kickin’ It”- which chronicled the group’s reunion.