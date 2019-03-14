By Christel York, Special to the AFRO

On March 6, over 250 members of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. from across the state of Maryland gathered for their annual Delta Day in Annapolis. The theme, “Sounding the Alarm in Annapolis: Impacting Legislation in Maryland,” focused on advocacy, legislation and policy efforts that support the underserved. Members spent a day in the Lowes House of Delegates Building, where they met one-on-one with Maryland Legislators as well as participated in panel discussions and workshops.

Some of the topics explored were “The Effects of Criminal Justice Reform and Gun Control,” led by Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh, House Majority Leader Delegate Kathleen Dumais and Walter Lomax, Maryland Restorative Injustice Initiative; “Ensuring Your Vote Counts: Voting Rights and Gerrymandering;” “Moving Towards a More Equitable and Inclusive Educational System;” “Be Counted in the 2020 Census” and “How Health Equity Impacts the Minority Population.”

Other workshops also included our own CEO/Publisher of the AFRO-American Newspapers, Dr. Frances “Toni” Draper, as she discussed the “The Vital Role of Print Media in Communicating Key Issues to Our Community.”

Delta Day Day in Annapolis is hosted every year by The Maryland Chapters of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated.