By Joi Thomas, Special to the AFRO

The 2017-2018 school year is just about done. In a couple of weeks, the school bell will ring for the last time, and children will excitedly begin their summer break. Even though children are happy to be done with school, parents will need something for them to do. Many churches are offering activities, including summer camps to keep children busy during the summer. Rehoboth Light of the World Church is one church dedicated to giving children a memorable summer experience.

Camp Rehoboth begins June 25 and runs to August 3, Monday – Friday 7:30 a.m. – 5: 30 p.m. Children between the ages of 5-12 will experience free breakfast, free lunch, Bible lessons, academics, sign language, dance, tae kwon do, arts and crafts, swimming and weekly trips. Founded in 2005, Rehoboth Light of the World Church has been operating Camp Rehoboth for 8 years.

First Lady Tammy Long is the director of the summer camp and is there with the children every day. Her love for children stems from her 19-year career in the Baltimore City Public School System. She believes that the camp is successful because of the family environment created between the children and staff. “At Camp Rehoboth we do our best to create and maintain a safe, welcoming, wholesome environment for children and youth to participate in a wide variety of activities and experiences that foster human and spiritual development to benefit individuals, families, community and church. Some children enter as “strangers” and they leave with a new family…and friendships that will last a life time. Together we create a family, not by blood, but by choice.”

The staff of Camp Rehoboth go out of their way to make sure each child has an unforgettable summer. Long said, “Our goal is that by the end of their Camp Rehoboth experience, the campers, as well as our teenage staff, grow mentally, physically, socially and spiritually to utilize the full potential of God’s gifts to them for positive participation in the Kingdom of God. Camp Rehoboth gives us the opportunity to plant seeds that will bear fruit for a lifetime.”

This year, the camp theme is heroes. Each week campers will learn about heroes in the bible, Black History heroes, play with some comic heroes and take on weekly community service projects where they will become heroes.

The vision of Rehoboth Light of the World Church is to grow people through the Word, Worship, and Witness. Camp Rehoboth is one way they fulfil the vision. For more information call (410) 417-7592.