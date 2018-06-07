By James Wright, Special to the AFRO, [email protected]

Denise Roberts has been a customer of the Prince George’s County’s Clerk of the Courts office. She thinks there should be improvements there and she is the one who can implement the needed changes.

“I’m running to make the courthouse better and more efficient,” Roberts told the AFRO. “The citizens of Prince George’s County deserve better. I have been a customer there and have experienced interaction with the clerks. If elected, I will improve the operations of the Clerk’s Office and implement programs that will elevate and advance the people of our community.”

The Clerk’s office is the administrative arm of the county court system. It serves as the custodian of the books, records and papers of the county court system and makes entries of all proceedings, keeping them in bound books or other permanent forms.

When requested to do so, and if legal, the Clerk’s office provides copies of court documents. In addition, it administers oaths to county officials, when requested to do so, and works with the office of the Motor Vehicle Administrator to establish uniform procedures for reporting traffic cases and criminal cases involving a motor vehicle to the Motor Vehicle Administration.

Roberts is a lifelong resident of Prince George’s County and holds a bachelor’s degree in communications from Howard University and a master’s degree in public communication from American University. She works as the outreach program manager in the county’s Supplier Development and Diversity Office. “In that role, I work to advance opportunities for citizens and minority and small businesses in our county,” Roberts said.

Roberts is active in the county, having served as the president of an elementary school parent and teacher association, as former parent involvement coordinator for the county PTA council and past vice president for the Villages of Marlborough Community Association. She worships at Zion Baptist Church in Lanham and is a member of Delta Sigma Theta.

Roberts will be facing Mahasin El Amin, Adrion J. Howell, Adrian O. Mason, Gloria McClam-Magruder, and Bonita M. Rabalais. The Democratic Party primary will be on June 26 and the general election will be Nov. 6.

The present Clerk, Sydney Harrison, is seeking the Democratic nomination for the Prince George’s County Council District 9 seat.

Roberts said she will focus on improving the employee experience at the Clerk’s Office. “When I take office, I will do a whole lot of assessments,” she said. “I will talk to employees and get customer feedback. I want to find out what the issues and concerns of the office are. I want to build on what is there.”

She said every employee will take a mandatory customer service training class and employee development training will also be available. Roberts will also work to bring the office technologically up to date.

Roberts dismisses the critics who argue that the Clerk of the Court should be a former employee or an attorney. “I think the main qualification should be whether the clerk is a good leader and someone with good people and organizational skills,” she said.