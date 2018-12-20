By Joi Thomas, Special to the AFRO

The Baltimore clergy community boasts of many outstanding preachers and teachers. The community is blessed to have dynamic preachers from all generations that represent our city. One of those preachers is Rev. Dr. Drew Kyndall Ross, Pastor and Founder of Resurrection Church in Pikesville. Since its inception in 2011, Resurrection has been growing and blessing the community in which it resides. On December 23rd, Resurrection will enter a new phase of its history, as Ross will preach his last sermon as pastor. He will be leaving to pastor New Hope Baptist Church in Hackensack, New Jersey.

Ross is excited about this transition, but describes it as “bitter sweet”. “I am leaving a church where the love is great, which is the bitter part for me,” Ross said. “However, the thing I love about New Hope is that the love I feel (there)…is the same type of love that I have felt at Resurrection for the past seven years. I appreciate Resurrection for being understanding and supportive of my decision to move. I appreciate New Hope for making me feel at home and loving me through this season of transition.”

New Hope Baptist Church has been a pillar of faith in the Hackensack, New Jersey community for 98 years. The pastor emerita of New Hope is Rev. Dr. M. Frances Manning-Fontaine, the first woman to be elected to Baptist church in Northern New Jersey. Ross believes New Hope is a “great church with a great history.” His vision to carry this church forward is comprehensive. “(I’m) taking time to get to know the people, the community, and establishing a relationship of love and leadership while preaching and teaching the Gospel,” Ross said. “We are going into the New Year; we plan to start with re-engaging the Wednesday midday bible study, men’s fellowship and a few community partnerships.”

Resurrection Church will continue on once Ross assumes the pastorate of New Hope. Rev. Darren L. Cook will begin serving as interim pastor on New Year’s Eve. Ross can point to many accomplishments during his tenure at Resurrection. “There are so many things I could say about myself that I have done at Resurrection, but the thing that makes me most proud is that they are a people that can continue on without me,” Ross said. “That is nothing short of amazing to me. I give God all the glory!”

Ross will preach his final sermon as Pastor of Resurrection Church on December 23rd at the 10:15 a.m. service. He will preach his first sermon as Pastor-Elect of New Hope Baptist Church on December 31st for their New Year’s Eve service at 10:00 pm.