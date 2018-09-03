By Perry Green, AFRO Sports Editor

Colin Kaepernick has been dominating news headlines again after recently winning a preliminary hearing in his collusion suit filed against the NFL.

According to reports, arbitrator Stephen Burbank decided against the league’s request for dismissal, ruling that Kaepernick’s legal team had discovered enough evidence to proceed with a full hearing. Kaepernick’s former teammate, Eric Reid, who first joined Kaepernick two years ago in kneeling during the National Anthem in protest of racism and police brutality in the U.S., will also be allowed to continue his collusion suit against the NFL.

Both Kaepernick and Reid, along with his two daughters, made an appearance at the U.S. Open Friday to watch Venus and Serena Williams play. After the match, Serena told reporters that we all should be grateful for the sacrifice Kaepernick made in kneeling in protest.

“I think every athlete, every human and definitely every African-American should be completely grateful and honored how Colin and Eric are doing so much more for the greater good, so to say,” Serena said, per the Associated Press.

“They really use their platform in ways that is really unfathomable. I feel like they obviously have great respect from a lot of their peers, especially other athletes, people that really are looking for social change.”

Kaepernick hasn’t been signed by a team since the 2016 season, the year he first began kneeling.

“I am not going to stand up to show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses Black people and people of color,” Kaepernick told reporters back in ‘16.

The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback initially remained seated during the anthem, but began kneeling out of respect for the military.

But not everyone believes he should’ve even kneeled. Famous Muslim rapper Kevin Gates shared a video on his Instagram page Saturday, saying that he viewed Kaepernick’s kneeling as a form of bowing to man.

“A lot of people are going to look at this f**ked up,” said Gates, according to Complex. “I love Colin Kaepernick. That’s my brother. I love his beautiful queen, Nessa. I love these people with all my heart. He should have never took a knee…. We bow for no man under the stars but Allah. He should have stood palms up.”