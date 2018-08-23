By Michelle Richardson, Special to the AFRO

The Baltimore Police Department (BPD) is investigating a rash of shootings over the weekend and into this week that have left five people dead.

On Aug. 20, homicide detectives responded to the 1800 block of W. Saratoga Street, in West Baltimore’s Franklin Square housing community, around 1:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body.

The victim was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. His identity has not been released pending the notification of next of kin, according to police. He is the city’s 185th homicide victim.

Over the weekend, three men were killed in separate shootings. On Aug. 17, a 40-year-old man was shot while driving and then was thrown from his vehicle when it hit a tree, as he tried to escape his shooter.

The shooting took place in Southwest Baltimore in the 1500 block of Washington Blvd., a little after 8:00 p.m., according to the BPD.

On Aug. 18, around 2:00 p.m, a 23 year-old man was shot in the 2300 block of Harford Road. He was transported to Johns Hopkins Hospital where he was pronounced dead according to police.

The unidentified man was shot just two blocks from where a non-fatal shooting occurred. Police have not announced suspects or a motive in either shooting.

Five hours later, a 63 year-old man was fatally shot in the 200 block of S. Hilton St. in Southwest Baltimore.

When officers arrived on the scene, a little before 7:30 p.m., they discovered the man suffering from a single gunshot to the torso. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

According to police, more than 500 people have been shot as of Aug. 11, which indicates a 12 percent drop in shootings in Baltimore from the same time last year. According to BPD, homicides are down 18 percent compared to the same time last year.

Baltimore Police have no suspects in custody and no motives in the S. Hilton St. shooting.