By J. K. Schmid, AFRO Baltimore Staff

Funeral services have been announced for Jacquelyn Smith.

The 54-year-old Harford County woman was stabbed in an alleged robbery shortly after midnight, Saturday, December 1.

Smith, an electrical engineer and resident of Aberdeen, had been out dancing with her husband, Keith Smith, at Madison Street American Legion, Friday evening.

“We danced a little bit,” Keith Smith told CBS. “Man, it was just a beautiful night.”

Driving home, Smith rolled down her car window for a panhandler at the Johnston Square intersection of Valley and East Chase Streets.

Immediately after an exchange with the panhandler, a man approached the car, stole Smith’s necklace and her purse, and stabbed her during the attack.

Smith died of her injuries at Johns Hopkins Hospital two hours later.

“This story struck my heart,” Oprah Winfrey said on her Twitter page. “I’ve done this a 1k times. But will think twice before ever doing again. To J.S. family I hope her death gets people ‘woke’ to change!”

Police are looking for an approximately 20-year-old Black woman and an approximately 30-year-old Black man with a goatee. The male suspect was last seen wearing a hoodie.

“The information we have is the information we have,” Interim Baltimore Police Commissioner Gary Tuggle told reporters. “Until we can disprove that, then that’s what we’re gonna go with. But we’re gonna leave no stone unturned when it comes to this case.”

Police ask anyone with information is asked to call homicide detectives at (410) 396-2100.

Smith is the 284th Baltimore murder this year.

The public memorial is scheduled to take place Friday at 6 p.m. at Helping Hands Ministries, Keith Smith’s ministry, 3237 Level Road in Churchville.

Smith’s final rest will come in her home state of Rhode Island.