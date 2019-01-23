Beverly Evans Johnson, sister of Dallas mega pastor Tony Evans died unexpectedly on Sunday, Jan. 20 in a local Baltimore Hospital.

A native Baltimorean, she was the administrative assistant for Bishop Marcus Johnson, pastor New Harvest Ministries.

In addition to Dr. Evans, she is survived by her husband James Johnson; her father Arthur Evans; brother, Maurice Evans and a host of family and friends.

Homegoing services begin with the family hour, 10 a.m., Jan. 26, followed by the funeral at 11 a.m., at Transformation Church of Jesus Christ, 5150 Baltimore Nat’l Pike, Baltimore, Md. 21229.