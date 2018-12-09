By STEVE HERRICK, Associated Press

CLEVELAND (AP) — The rookie scored a decisive win over the five-time All-Star in the Cleveland Cavaliers’ 116-101 victory over the Washington Wizards on Saturday night.

Collin Sexton, the Cavaliers’ first-year point guard, matched a season high with 29 points, while John Wall was held to a career-low one point in Cleveland’s easy victory.

Wall came into the game averaging 21.3 points, but his only point came on a free throw early in the third quarter with Cleveland holding a 74-48 lead. He missed all five shots and had six assists.

Wall, who was taken out late in the third quarter, didn’t need to analyze the statistics.

“I didn’t have to look at it,” he said. “I already knew it without looking at it. First game of my life. One free throw. No field goals.”

Wall said he’s been dealing with a bone spur in his left heel and received treatment in the locker room following the game.

“I couldn’t move,” he said. “Couldn’t run. Probably shouldn’t have played. That’s my fault….I’ve had it for a while.”

Sexton matched up against Wall for the second time this season. Wall scored eight points — his career low before Saturday — while Sexton had 24 on Nov. 14

“He didn’t have it going tonight, but I know he’d going to get back on track by the next game, for sure,” Sexton said.

Sexton was 13 of 23 from the field and had six assists, including an alley-oop pass to Larry Nance Jr. for a one-handed dunk that brought the crowd to its feet late in the game.

“That was nice,” Sexton said. “I saw him cut from the corner and I just had to pick it up with my hand and toss it to him.”

Wall returned after missing Washington’s victory Wednesday night over Atlanta because of personal reasons. He didn’t participate in the shootaround Saturday because he was under the weather.

Tristan Thompson had 23 points and 19 rebounds as Cleveland dominated, going ahead for good late in the first quarter and building a 29-point lead in the second half.

Bradley Beal scored 27 points, but the Wizards turned in a flat performance after winning three straight.

Cleveland (6-20) had only 10 available players because of injuries and Friday’s three-team trade with the Wizards and Milwaukee Bucks, but didn’t play like a short-handed team. The Cavaliers hit 15 of 31 3-pointers.

Rodney Hood missed the game because of a sprained right toe that caused him to sit out the second half Friday against Sacramento. Matthew Dellavedova acquired in Friday’s trade, watched from the bench in street clothes.

The first quarter had seven lead changes before Cleveland ended the period with an 18-3 run. Jalen Jones, signed to a two-way contract last week, hit a 3-pointer on consecutive possessions and Jordan Clarkson made two 3-pointers, helping Cleveland to a 38-25 lead.

TOUGH NIGHT

The Wizards were displeased about their effort in the lopsided defeat.

“This game was unacceptable on many fronts,” Beal said. “We’ve got to be disciplined. We didn’t come out with the same focus we had the last three games.”

“I’m disappointed that our mindset wasn’t right,” coach Scott Brooks said. “We gave up everything they wanted. We didn’t have the right mindset.”

NICE BOUNCE BACK

The Cavaliers were soundly defeated 129-110 by Sacramento on Friday, but rebounded with a strong performance.

“We had guys that stepped up and played really well,” coach Larry Drew said. “It was one of those games that we got into a pretty good rhythm.”

TIP-INS

Wizards: Former Cavs F Jeff Green scored 17 points and F Otto Porter Jr. added 15. … F Sam Dekker was sent from Cleveland to Washington in the deal. He hasn’t played since Nov. 7 because of a sprained left ankle, but is close to returning.

Cavaliers: G Alec Burks scored 14 points while Jones finished with 12, all coming on 3-pointers. … F Jaron Blossomgame, signed to a two-way contract last week, made his first career start. He scored six points in 20 minutes in his third NBA game.

UP NEXT

Wizards: At Indiana on Monday night.

Cavaliers: At Milwaukee on Monday night.

