By Perry Green, AFRO Sports Editor

Shawn Porter captured the vacant WBC welterweight championship after outlasting Danny Garcia in a 12-round bout that went the distance Sept. 8 at the Barclays Center in New York City.

Porter (29-2-1 record), known for his brawling style, smothered García all night with body blows and straight shots. He went on to earn the win by unanimous decision; the three judges ruled 116-112, 115-113 and 115-113 for Porter.

Both Porter and Garcia suffered losses to undefeated former welterweight champ Keith Thurman (28-0), who was forced to vacate the championship after failing to take a fight to defend his title over the last 17 months. Thurman’s inactivity is due to a shoulder injury. https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.cbssports.com/boxing/news/shawn-porter-beats-danny-garcia-by-unanimous-decision-to-win-vacant-wbc-welterweight-title/amp/

Porter will now attempt to become the unified welterweight champion by going after the IBF welterweight belt, which is held by young undefeated champion Errol Spence. Porter told reporters he’s been eyeing Spence, even before he beat Garcia.

“Honestly, this fight is just A,” Porter said before the fight, according to Complex. “And what I’ve been told is B will be Errol Spence, which would be a humongous fight for boxing, for myself, and for his team as well.”

https://www.complex.com/sports/2018/09/shawn-porter-wants-errol-spence-after-he-drops-danny-garcia