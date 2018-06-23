By Charise Wallace Special to the AFRO

Reporter Shawn Yancy is showcasing her 2018 10th Girl’s Night Out evening of entertainment, fashion and food for a special cause, Saturday, June 23 at American University’s Kaizen Arts Center Fox 5 D.C.

From 5 to 9 p.m., it will be a night to remember as Yancy will gather her closest friends and a slew of special guests and vendors in recognition of the Recreation Wish List Committee, a D.C. based 501(c)(3) in order to provide funding through the Southeast Tennis & Learning Center for children in wards 7 and 8.

“Our goal is to expand and raise more money each year, so we can continue to empower & help improve the lives of more and more people,” which is stated on G.N.O founder’s webpage.

In 2010, in Yancy’s dining room, full of her closest pals, she began a movement that continued to flourish; encouraging and empowering women and children from all walks of life.

“The very first Girls’ Night Out happened in my dining room with a handful of my girlfriends,” said Yancy on gnobyshawnyancy.com. “I came up with the idea of swapping the clothing we no longer wanted or could no longer fit, and whatever was left over, would be donated to charity.”

The event is simply a moment for women, children and men to have fun with a purpose. It includes mixing and mingling with professionals and leaders, shopping, pampering, musical performances and a fashion show.

Special guests include, Washington D.C reporters Allison Seymour, Wisdom Martin, Guy Lambert, Annie Yu; Real Housewives of Potomac’s Charisse Jackson; celebrity make-up artist Erwin Gomez; and former Washington NFL cornerback Fred Smoot.

“I love and support our Girl’s Night Out…Because of the organizations tremendous commitment to improving our community,” said Allison Seymour on G.N.O ’s Facebook fan page.

All proceeds will go to the Recreation Wish List Committee.

Tickets are still available to purchase and/or donations can be provided at events.r20.constantcontact.com. For more info email [email protected]

Free parking is provided at the venue.

Location: 4400 Massachusetts Avenue, NW Washington, D.C. 20016