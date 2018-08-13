By Micha Green, AFRO Washington, D.C., [email protected]

Omarosa Manigault Newman went on NBC’s “Meet the Press” August 12 and spilled a lot of tea on the President and his current administration, sharing recordings and even telling host Chuck Todd that, “This is a White House where everybody lies.”

Somehow after being fired three times on “The Apprentice,” hearing all of the President’s insensitive comments about women and people of color and the worst hit- being disinvited from Black cookouts by Twitter’s African American delegation- it took Manigault-Neman to be terminated from the White House to finally speak out against Trump and his allies.

““I was complicit with this White House deceiving this nation,” she said. “They continue to deceive this nation by how mentally declined he is, how difficult it is for him to process complex information. How he is not engaged in some of the most important decisions that impact our country. I was complicit and for that I regret,” the former reality star said.

In the recording played, Manigault Newman is heard speaking to White House Chief of Staff John Kelly, who uses vague dismissive language to fire her from the White House.

“It’s come to my attention over the last few months that there’s been some pretty, in my opinion, significant integrity issues,” Kelly is heard saying. The Chief of Staff implies that Manigault Newman had possibly used government vehicles, but said that “there’s some money issues and other things.” “From my view the integrity issues are very serious,” Kelly said.

Then Kelly appears to threaten Manigault Newman.

“I think it’s important to understand that if we can make this a friendly departure we can all be, you know, you can look at your time here in the White House as a year of service to the nation, and then you can go on without any type of difficulty in the future relative to your reputation,” he said on the tape.

When Manigault Newman asks Kelly to speak with the President he shuts her down.

“We can talk another time. This has to do with some pretty serious integrity violations. So I’ll let it go at that. So the staff and everyone on the staff works for me, not the President,” Kelly said.

Now that Manigault Newman is speaking out and playing tapes the President is none too pleased. As he does so often, The Tweeter in Chief took to Twitter Tuesday morning to reply to Manigault Newman.

He claimed Manigault Newman begged for a position in his administration.

“Wacky Omarosa, who got fired 3 times on the Apprentice, now got fired for the last time. She never made it, never will. She begged me for a job, tears in her eyes, I said Ok.”

He insulted her intelligence and said that Manigault Newman’s colleagues were not fans.

“People in the White House hated her. She was vicious, but not smart. I would rarely see her but heard really bad things. Nasty to people [and] would constantly miss meetings [and] work. When Gen. Kelly came on board he told me she was a loser & nothing but problems. I told him to try working it out, if possible, because she only said GREAT things about me – until she got fired!“

Manigault Newman, who once told Frontline, “Every critic, every detractor will have to bow down under President Trump” is doing everything but saying “GREAT things” about the President, all in service of her new book, Unhinged: An Insider’s Account of the Trump White House.