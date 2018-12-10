By Micha Green, AFRO Washington, D.C. Editor, [email protected]

Smollet siblings, Jazz and Jake, sister and brother to actors Jussie Smollett and Jurnee Smollett-Bell, are bringing family traditions and delicious eats to audiences through the TV ONE special, “Living By Design Holiday Special.”

The two will offer special holiday recipes, cocktails and will be welcoming celebrity guest, Grammy-nominated singer, Ledisi, to enjoy in the meal and holiday fun. To add to the design element of the show, Jazz will be sharing holiday ideas for setting the table, DIY serving trays and other ideas about entertaining from scratch.

“Whether you’re looking for new dishes, or suggestions for adding some pop to your holiday part, Jake and Jazz have you covered,” according to a press release from TV ONE.

Produced by Powerhouse Productions with co-owners and Executive Producers Rochelle Brown and Sonia Armstead, “Living By Design Holiday Special,” premiers Dec. 9 at 7 p.m.

Viewers can use the hashtag, #LivingByDesign, when doing social media.