By Brianna McAdoo, AFRO Staff Writer, [email protected]

Since 2018 the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) has listed as many as 76 homicides as unsolved/major crimes in the District of Columbia. The most recent suspect on this list is related to the shooting of a 32-year-old Southeast, D.C. resident.

At 12:18 a.m. Dec. 8 MPD officers responded to gunshots near Pennsylvania and Southern avenues after being dispatched for a motor vehicle accident. When MPD arrived, they discovered an adult male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Shortly after MPD, DC Fire and Emergency Medical services arrived, confirming the gunshot victim was showing no signs of life.

Jacob Jones, 32, was pronounced dead after being taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. His death was officially ruled a homicide. According to D.C. Witness, an online publication tracking homicides in the District, Jones’ tragic death marks the 157th homicide in 2018.

The Metropolitan Police Department is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information pertaining to the case leading to an arrest and conviction of Jones’ murderer. Anyone with information is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099 or send a text message to 50411.