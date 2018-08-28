By AJ Williams, Michigan Chronicle City.Life.Style Editor

More than 20 performing artists, activists and family members will celebrate the life and legacy of Aretha Louise Franklin, known as the Queen of Soul, during a Musical Tribute event at Chene Park Amphitheatre in downtown Detroit on August 30 from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. ET.

The event will be free to the public. Tickets are required for admission and will be available online through Ticketmaster.com beginning August 27 at 10:00 A.M. ET.

In honor of the Queen, Ticketmaster will waive all fees. Guests are allowed a maximum of two (2) tickets via Ticketmaster digital-mobile tickets.

Visit the Chene Park website (www.cheneparkdetroit.com) for more details.

The Musical Tribute will be part of a four-day celebration of Ms. Franklin’s life and career. Her body will lie in repose at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History in Detroit for public viewing August 28th and 29th.

Leading artists representing many musical genres – R&B, Gospel, Jazz, Hip-Hop are slated to perform tributes. Activists will speak about Ms. Franklin’s profound role in feminism and civil rights. The participant list in formation includes:

Cherri Black

Dee Dee Bridgewater

Doug Carn

Jean Carne

Kurt Carr

Steffanie Christian

Angela Davis

Raheem DeVaughn

George Faison

Minister Louis Farrakhan

Gwen Foxx

The Four Tops

Eddie Franklin

Gracie Franklin

Victorie Franklin

Johnny Gill

Beth Griffith-Manley

Kimmie Horne

Santita Jackson

Bobby Jones

KIKO

Alise King

Gladys Knight

L’Renee

Jenifer Lewis

Tasha Page-Lockhart

LJ Reynolds

KiKi Sheard

Angie Stone

Ralphe Armstrong Band and Kern Brantley Band will accompany the celebrants.

Other participants will be announced once confirmed. Sabrina V. Garrett Owens, personal representative of the Aretha Franklin estate, said upon the announcement of the musical tribute: “On behalf of the family, thank you to those paying tribute and celebrating the life of Aretha. We are grateful for the tremendous outpouring of love and support we have received from friends, supporters, and fans all around the world.

A private, invitation-only funeral for close family and friends will be held August 31st morning at Greater Grace Temple in Detroit. The musical tribute event will be held at Chene Park Amphitheatre, where Ms. Franklin performed in August 2015. Many of the artists participating in the tribute event have also performed at the renowned riverfront venue.