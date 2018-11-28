By Sean Yoes, Baltimore AFRO Editor, [email protected]

“Stay,” a romantic drama recently won “Best International Feature Film” at the Baltimore International Film Festival. The film, which examines addiction also won the “Audience Choice Award” at the Royal Starr Film Festival. It stars Shogen and Ana Tanaka and was shot in Tokyo, Japan by Darryl Wharton-Rigby, the film’s producer and director, a native of West Baltimore. In next week’s AFRO we will feature a full profile of Wharton-Rigby and his critically acclaimed film. (Courtesy Photos)