By James Wright, Special to the AFRO, [email protected]

On July 6, the Prince George’s County Board of Elections released the results of the absentee and provisional ballots cast during the June 26 Democratic and Republican primaries. The races for District 7 and District 9 of the county council were the ones of most interest.

The results showed Rodney Streeter, chief of staff to Prince George’s County Council member Andrea Harrison (D-District 5), had the most votes with 2,818, followed closely by Krystal Oriadha with 2,787 for the District 7 council seat. Prince George’s County Clerk of the Court Sydney Harrison squeaked past political activist Tamara Brown, with 7,125 to 7,070 for the District 9 council seat.

Streeter will replace Prince George’s County Council member Karen Toles (D), who unsuccessfully sought an at-large council seat, while Harrison will follow Prince George’s County Council member Mel Franklin (D), who also won an at-large seat.

The AFRO was unable to reach Streeter or Harrison at press time. However, on his campaign web site, Harrison posted “You elected Sydney Harrison Prince George’s County Council District 9.”

Neither Streeter nor Harrison has a Republican opponent so they will be elected to their offices by default in the Nov. 6 general election.