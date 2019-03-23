By MARK F. GRAY, AFRO Staff Writer, [email protected]

Caption: An intense manhunt in Prince George’s County for a Potomac man wanted in connection with the apparent murder of his uncle in Lanham, ended when he was arrested at a Northeast Baltimore hospital on March 19.

Osman Kalokoh, 20, of the 12000 block of Quince Valley Drive, an affluent Montgomery County suburb, was captured after Prince George’s County detectives learned a man drove himself to MedStar Good Samaritan Hospital in Baltimore on a golf cart. He is the only suspect in a shooting that left one man dead and a woman wounded during an incident that took place March 16. Kalokoh’s whereabouts were unknown despite massive media attention.

Police were dispatched to a home in the 9000 block of Alcona Street for a shooting around 3 a.m. after reports of a shooting just outside New Carrollton, MD. When officers arrived they located two victims, an adult male and an adult female. The male victim was pronounced dead on the scene and identified as 69-year-old Alee Kalokoh.

The female victim suffered non-life threatening injuries although law enforcement authorities have not released her name as the investigation continues. The investigators learned that the suspect got into an argument with his uncle prior to shooting both victims.

Broadcast reports say that the suspect had been seen in the neighborhood prior to the fatal attack. Kalokoh, according to NBC4 in Washington, has been witnessed outside his uncle’s home helping with various chores. The elder Kalokoh was known as a quiet “good neighbor” by those in the community who were shocked by his apparent murder. He had been living in the residence where he died for over 20 years.

Alee’s daughter made the gruesome discovery and went next door to an unidentified neighbor’s house to share the tragic news. As fate would have it, the neighbor was the person who called 911 after one of the bullets pierced the walls and was embedded in her house.

Around 3 a.m on March 19 a man drove himself to MedStar Good Samaritan Hospital in Baltimore on a golf cart and refused to provide any information about himself. Baltimore Police officers were called in to assist and responded to the hospital. One of the officers determined the man was Osman Kalokoh and he was wanted in Prince George’s County for homicide. The officer took him into custody. He’s charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder and related charges.

Osman Kalokoh was also reportedly on probation from a previous weapons charge, which added another twist to the investigation. For over 36 hours he was considered by Prince George’s County authorities to be armed and dangerous. However, his whereabouts confounded investigators because he didn’t have access to transportation either.

Most of the deceased Kalokoh’s neighbors were reluctant to speak on the record while the search continued. Traditionally it has been a quiet, tightknit community that hasn’t been the source of this kind of violence. However, over the last two weekends there have been two incidents, which have been fatal and involving people who don’t live there.

Five Virginia MS-13 gang members were arrested for an execution-style killing not far from where Kalokoh’s alleged murder took place. Jacson Pineda-Chicas, 16, of Parkwood Court in Falls Church, was killed inside of a home in the 7000 block of Varnum Street in Landover Hills before his body was driven back to Stafford County.

Lanham borders Landover Hills through a stretch of MD Rt. 450 on Annapolis Road that stretches between I-495 and the Baltimore Washington Parkway.