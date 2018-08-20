By Micha Green, AFRO Washington, D.C. Editor, [email protected]

While authorities, family and friends are still searching for answers, police had their first breakthrough in the investigation of the July 16 murder of 10-year-old Makiyah Wilson, after arresting a man who they say carjacked the same car used in last month’s violent ambush.

Wilson was getting ice cream, while other members of the Clay Terrace community were enjoying the mid-July day, when four gunmen jumped out of a black Infiniti. The gunmen opened fire on the Northeast D.C. neighborhood- fatally wounding the 10-year-old and injuring several others- and then quickly got back into the car and fled.

Yet, on July 1, two weeks before the senseless slaying, a woman was carjacked at gunpoint in Lanham, Maryland for the same black Infiniti. After the shooting, the car was found abandoned in Temple Hills, Maryland.

Kevin Eugene Jones, 21 is the suspect who was arrested for the July 1 carjacking. According to The Washington Post, a woman was sitting in her car around 10:30 p.m. on July 1 in the 9400 block of Fontana Drive when two men, one with a gun, ordered her out of the car. When she refused, one of the men struck her on the head and pulled her from the vehicle. Then one of the men drove off in a blue minivan, while the other did so in the Infiniti.

Jones was arrested on August 10.

Police are continuing to investigate Wilson’s death, and said that they received “a substantial amount” of information, according to the Post. Earlier in the month, D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham told reporters the case is “progressing in a very positive way,” and he was hopeful that the gunmen would turn themselves in.

Police have not revealed if they have identified anyone as a target in the July 16 attack. The FBI added funds to a reward for information leading to the arrest of Wilson’s murderers, increasing it to $45,000.