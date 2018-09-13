By Micha Greeen, AFRO Washington D.C. Editor, [email protected]

Authorities said they arrested and charged one suspect in the August murder of 16-year-old Kevin Wilson Jr. of Silver Spring, who was shot in the Takoma Park area of Prince George’s County, before later dying at a hospital.

Tyrell McArthur, 22, of Temple Hills, Maryland, has been arrested and has five charges against him in the murder of Wilson. The charges include first-degree and second-degree murder, assault in the first degree, use of a firearm and having a handgun on his person according to the District Courts of Maryland.

Police are also looking for 22-year-old Rayshawn Williams in relation to Wilson’s death, according to The Washington Post. Williams’ last known address is in Southeast, D.C.

Detectives are still searching for a third suspect in the case and are still trying to determine a motive for the shooting.