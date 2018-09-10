By Micha Green, AFRO Washington D.C. Editor, [email protected]

Authorities said they arrested and charged one suspect in the August murder of 16-year-old Kevin Wilson Jr. of Silver Spring, who was shot in the Takoma Park area of Prince George’s County, before later dying at a hospital.

Kevin Wilson (pictured), a talented athlete, was killed in Takoma Park. A suspect is facing a first degree murder charge. (Courtesy Photo)

Tyrell McArthur, 22, of Temple Hills, Maryland, has been arrested and has five charges against him in the murder of Wilson.  The charges include first-degree and second-degree murder, assault in the first degree, use of a firearm and having a handgun on his person according to the District Courts of Maryland.

Police are also looking for 22-year-old Rayshawn Williams in relation to Wilson’s death, according to The Washington Post.  Williams’ last known address is in Southeast, D.C.

Detectives are still searching for a third suspect in the case and are still trying to determine a motive for the shooting.

