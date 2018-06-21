By Perry Green, AFRO Sports Editor, [email protected]

Pro canabis supporters were elated to hear the news of Canada’s Senate deciding to legalize marijuana Tuesday. But there’s one pro baller who said he’s waiting for something a little stronger to become legal.

“I want people to pass cocaine,” NBA star Nick Young, better known by his nickname, Swaggy P, told TMZ Sports. “Everybody needs to do cocaine!”

Young, who just won his first NBA Championship as a backup guard for the Golden State Warriors, made his comment about legalizing coke to TMZ reporters as he was leaving Oak 1, a popular nightclub in Las Vegas, so he may have been under the influence.

There’s a common belief that drunk people can only tell the truth, so the 33-year-old L.A., Calif. native may have been genuinely speaking from the heart at the time. Or, Swaggy could’ve just been joking, as the former Washington Wizards player claimed via Instagram June 20.

“Clearly [don’t] take nothing I said serious. I was just being funny… y’all know me,” stated Young. “Chill, y’all know I was jusf joking.”

Swaggy P does have a point, there. Young, once engaged to famous rapper Iggy Azalea, has long carried a reputation for being a goofball.

He and his fellow Warriors teammate, JaVale McGee, tried the “cinnamon challenge” (swallowing a tablespoon of cinnamon spice with no beverage to drink) when they were both playing for the Wizards back in 2011. Young is also a meme that has him shooting a deep three-pointer live in a game and turning around to celebrate with his hands in the air before the shot went in, only to turn around at the last second to see he actually missed badly.

Young also ended up losing his fiancé after his former teammate botched a prank attempt and secretly recorded Young admitting that he cheated on Azalea. Thought it happened more than two years ago, Young still remembers and mentioned the bad prank after winning the NBA title.

“I been a long way, haven’t I? I went from getting snitched on to about to put a ring on,” Young told reporters, as reported by Complex. But Azalea told reporters she didn’t find the comment humorous at all.

“I want him to stop referencing the sh*t he did as if it’s funny or even cool just because it’s old now,” Azalea said via Instagram. “I’ve moved on but it’s never gonna be a cute joke to make. Congrats on the win tho.”