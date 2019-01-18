By Sean Yoes, AFRO Baltimore Editor, [email protected]

“Black Girl Magic” is a phrase that captures the undeniable power of Black women. But, there would be no Black Girl Magic without the Black Mommas who birthed them.

Tales from the Sweetheart Gang is a lovely series of love letters celebrating miraculous Black motherhood, from the hearts of daughters to their mothers.

“The book is simply a collection of chapters where each writer writes a story about her own mother; who she is, the kind of woman she was, how she helped them become the woman she is,” said the Rev. Dorothy Scott Boulware, the book’s author/editor and the managing editor of the AFRO.

“Some of it is funny stories, some of it makes you want to cry, some of it feels real familiar. They embrace the fact that often they find themselves saying some of the same stuff they use to hate to hear their mothers say,” added Boulware, who is the mother of four, grandmother of five and great-grandmother of two. The authors of the individual chapters are all personal friends of Boulware and three of them have also been AFRO editors.

“Talibah Chikwendu hired me at the AFRO as a novice general assignment editor,” Boulware stated. “Dorothy Rowley became the Washington, D.C. editor in 2007 and Tiffany Ginyard came as an intern around 2005 and also worked her way up to managing editor before she left to teach English.”

According to Boulware, each author was given only 30 days notice before they had to present the chapter with photos of their mothers and themselves.

“One of the writers and I have been friends for…55 years. So, these are friends I’ve gathered along the way, from school, from the neighborhood,” said Boulware who penned the ninth chapter about her mother Magruder Dorothy Scott.

Boulware said the name “Sweetheart Gang” is the manifestation of an enduring memory from her own childhood.

“This is real unique,” said Boulware with a laugh. “I was a foster child…when I was six my grandmother died and I was then raised by her best friend. The house that I went to was very different from the original house; there wasn’t a lot of touching and hugging and that kind of stuff there. (But), I was in a community with a lot of older people and the older ladies called me sweetheart and that always made me feel so much love,” Boulware added. “My thought as a child was that at some point when you got to a certain age you got so full of love…that you could spill it out on other people by calling them sweetheart…the older ladies at my church, in my neighborhood, they called me and all the other children sweetheart.”

Boulware is also the author of four other books: Keep Walking in Prayer…Until You Can’t Come Back; Mustard Seed Mondayz: Weekly Faithbytes For a Year; Have You Heard of the Holy Ghost and Mustard Seed Mondayz Too.

“This (Sweetheart Gang) is a total departure from everything else I’ve written,” Boulware admitted.

“I’m not even sure how I got the idea to do it. But, as it has evolved I began to understand how important it is, because people who always wanted to be published authors are now published authors.”

You can meet the Sweetheart Gang at a book signing event, 2-4 p.m., Feb. 13 at Nancy by SNAC, 131 W. North Ave. Tales From the Sweetheart Gang, can be purchased on Amazon, or on walkingworthynow.com