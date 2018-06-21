By Lenore T. Adkins, Special to the AFRO

It’s not just your imagination running away with you, so get ready.

“Ain’t Too Proud — The Life and Times of the Temptations” hits the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts this week before landing in New York City for its Broadway debut.

The musical’s five-week run in D.C. ends July 22. The Berkeley Repertory Theatre’s production chronicles The Temptations’ fabled journey from their humble Detroit origins in the 1960s through the Motown years where they achieved superstardom and finally to their induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1989.

The legendary group recorded 42 top-ten hits and 14 number one singles — the musical includes the timeless hits “My Girl,” “Papa Was a Rolling Stone” and “Just My Imagination.”

The bandmates endured bitter rivalries within the group, and bore witness to racism and the resulting Civil Rights Movement. Through it all, the band stayed relevant by changing its music with the times to include disco, funk, psychedelic soul and other influences.

This production was directed by two-time Tony Award winner Des McAnuff and choreographed by Olivier Award winner Sergio Trujillo.

For more information visit the Kennedy Center website, the Kennedy Center’s box office, or call (202) 467-4600 or (800) 444-1324.