By Perry Green, AFRO Sports Editor

A Texas school superintendent resigned after facing backlash for saying racially offensive comments about Black quarterbacks in the NFL.

According to reports, Onalaska Independent School District Superintendent Lynn Redden said in the comments section of a Houston Chronicle article that Black quarterbacks were not dependable.

“That may have been the most inept quarterback decision I’ve seen in the NFL. When you need precision decision making you can’t count on a Black quarterback,” Redden said after the Houston Texans lost to the Tennessee Titans last week. Houston’s starting quarterback is DeShaun Watson, one of only six African-American quarterbacks currently starting in the NFL.

Watson took the high road when told of the comment.

“That’s on him. May peace be with him,” Watson said, according to SI.com. “I’m all about love, so I don’t focus on any of that. I love all people. And that’s what I focus on. It’s part of life. I can’t control other people and what their beliefs are.”

The post was quickly deleted and Redden later told the Chronicle that he regretted it. He eventually resigned and apologized for his racist comment.

“As an educator, this experience has taught me that I still have a lot to learn,” Redden stated in his letter of resignation. “My comments were not only uninformed but also hurtful and I understand now why they were offensive to so many people. I’d like to apologize directly to Deshaun Watson. I recognize that given the opportunity to respond by criticizing or belittling me, he chose peace and positivity instead. In spite of the terrible position I put him in, he showed himself to be the kind of role model I’d be proud for any of my students to follow.”