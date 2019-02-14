The AFRO-American Newspapers recently welcomed Tiffany Ginyard to it’s editorial team as managing editor. For Ginyard, a Morgan State University and Baltimore City College graduate, this is a second “tour of duty” to the publication, but she has come back with a renewed vision, a blazing passion for the people, experience as a citizen and community organizer, and more fire to take the AFRO to the next level! She comes back after working many years as a teacher in the Baltimore City Public Schools, as a writer/editor for digital and print publications, and as the producer of the radio show “First Edition w/Sean Yoes.” In this edition, AFRO Media Correspondent Aniya Thomas chats with Ginyard about her comeback and plans to further the advancement of the AFRO American Newspapers as the new Managing Editor, Tiffany Ginyard. During the interview, she shares her passion and plans for the advancement of the AFRO. We are so excited for the greatness that is to come.

By Aniya Thomas, AFRO Media Correspondent

Aniya: Hello AFRO family I am sitting here with our new managing editor Miss Tiffany Ginyard. How are you today?

Tiffany: I fine Aniya, how are you?

Aniya: I am great. So what excites you about your return to the AFRO?

Tiffany: Well, it feels like home. It’s my dream job, and I love the leadership. When I say it feels like home, I’ve been here before. I started at the AFRO in 2007, coming out of Morgan State University. One of my first stories was to cover a press junket for P. Diddy at a hotel downtown, back when he released Press Play. I wrote it from the news desk at Morgan, where I served as A&E editor of the Spokesman, pitched and sent it to the AFRO all in the same evening. The AFRO editor at the time gave me a call, published it that week and offered me an internship. From there I served as an intern, copy editor, bureau chief and managing editor before I left in 2010 to pursue a career in teaching in City Schools. So coming back to the AFRO has been a dream come true. I have always been in the media industry. After sitting behind the desk for three years telling Baltimore’s story, I felt compelled to be a part of the story, and be a catalyst for change. I got restless, and a little frustrated with the climate of our city and I wanted to do make a positive contribution. I didn’t know at the time that what I was doubling as a teacher and investigative reporter. But now that I am back, I realize that I have a lot to write about and even more information to empower my team with to generate compelling coverage of the city. I am excited.

Aniya: How will you advance in technology through this experience?

Tiffany: We’re doing it right now. Follow us on Afro.com. We are on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and AFRO news. One of my charges as managing editor is to engage our social media audiences, to make sure the people know where we are and that we are still around, with no plans of going anywhere. One of our priority strategies is to engage our online millennial audience with timely information so people can feel like we are here for them.

Aniya: We are so glad to have you with the AFRO. Knowing you are an award winning editor. Talk to us more about that. What is the award you have won and how has that enhance you today?

Tiffany: Well I haven’t considered myself an award-winning journalist until it was time to reapply for my job. Writing is something that I do, reporting on the stories in my neighborhood, reporting on the stories happening in my community, is part of the fabric of my being. It was an honor to be recognized by the National Newspaper Publishers Association (NNPA) for my work. I am just basking in it. Because before when I started at the AFRO, I was in a learning position gleaning all I could from all the super giants at the paper at the time. I had the opportunity to work under the tutelage of the late George Curry and that was an experience. Those experience lead to my recognition for my writing. I am looking forward to more awards, not necessary for me but for my team.

Aniya: Yes and that is awesome we are sitting here with you working with a seasoned editor that can definitely help our youth and enhance our paper in a beautiful way. Where do you see the AFRO’s role in the city’s ongoing healing process?

Tiffany: First of all the AFRO is a family business and I consider Baltimore family, my family. The AFRO also has a legacy of 126 going on 127 years of providing information to the community as well as telling our stories when other people won’t. When we talk about the healing process of our city, the AFRO is in a position to bring us back together as a family on all levels, from our young people to our social institutions to our grass root associations. The AFRO is the authoritative voice to call people to action.