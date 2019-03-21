By Shana Trammell, Special to the AFRO

Throughout our span here in America, black women have endured the heavy burden of existing within two minorities. Both black and female, we have not just endured the challenges but have overcome both gracefully and purposefully. It is imperative that we, as a community, honor the legacy of our ground breakers, and cultural leaders. By shedding light on their accomplishments and contributions we continue to progress forward.

Joan Williams, Rose Bowl Queen

In 1958, Joan Williams was 26, beautiful, accomplished and unknown to the Rose Bowl Committee of Pasadena, black. After being nominated by coworkers, Williams was crowned Rose Bowl Queen of the nationally recognized parade. However, this dream would be deferred for nearly 60 years after committee members realized Williams was in fact a light complexioned black woman. In 2015 on New Year’s Day, Williams was finally given the honor she so rightfully deserved and rode on the head float. Williams who transitioned at the age of 86 on Feb 20, 2019 left a legacy of determination and poise in the face of adversity and racism.

Tiffany Majors, President & CEO

Beautiful, educated, and altruistic. Tiffany Majors has spent her life dedicating her time and efforts to serving the forgotten and unprivileged in Maryland. Over a span of two decades Majors continues to focus her attention to the many trials that plague the black community. Challenges such as housing, employment, healthcare, and the penal system are on the agenda and she refuses to back down. As President and CEO of the Greater Baltimore Urban League Majors has led the charge in the battle to create a more equitable tomorrow.

Mecca Verdell, Teaching Artist

Art has many characteristics. It is fluid and ever changing. It cannot be dictated nor limited. Mecca Verdell aka Meccamorphosis is much like the art that she creates. She holds no bars when transforming words and ideas into spoken art.

As a teaching artist for Dew More Baltimore, a community-based organization dedicated to using spoken word to illustrate social issues, Meccamorphosis is influencing tomorrow’s creative minds. “I am inspired by any youth coming up in Baltimore just finding out to express themselves and then expelling that into poetry. As a teacher for DewMore I don’t know what I would do without my students.”

Mecca has performed at numerous venues including Busboys and Poets, and the prestigious Kennedy Center. Using social media platforms such as YouTube, Mecca has transfixed hundreds with her powerful pieces. Creating doesn’t just include her impressive bevy of spoken word and poetry but also “Soapbox Poetry Radio,” a show that interviews and highlights nationally and locally known poets and writers.

Meccamorphosis’ passion for poetry is evident on all of her works. It’s her calling card, her fingerprint. “At first poetry was very random for me and I felt like growing in this craft for the sake of conquering, but recently when I started writing more for my own mental health and to teach others it became more natural…more for me.”

What’s on the horizon for Meccamorphosis? “The future for me is be the free black woman the world is afraid of. I want to show black girls not to be afraid of their voice no matter the accent, the ‘twang’, or the volume.”

Sally Nuamah, Youth Advocate & Philanthropist

Mary McLeod Bethune once famously said, “We have a powerful potential in our youth, and we must have the courage to change old ideas and practices so that we may direct their power toward good ends.” Sally Nuamah, at the age of 29, is the embodiment of Madame McLeod Bethune’s sentiments.

After completing her Ph.D in Political Science at Northwestern University Sally went on to hold research fellowships at the University of Pennsylvania, Harvard, and Princeton. Currently Nuamah is an appointed tenure track professor at Duke University’s Stanford School of Public Policy.

During college Sally had the opportunity to go abroad to Ghana, it was there in that moment she first realized what her purpose was. “I saw young people that looked like me. Seeing them believe that they would be able to surpass all these challenges that, although everything we know suggests otherwise, revitalized me. I met a young girl there, her perspective was eye-opening! She told me, ‘the opposite of fear is faith’..I took that with me.”

It was from that experience that the passion for advocacy grew within Nuamah. Sally went on to create HerStory: The TWII Foundation Girls Scholarship, a foundation that provides college scholarships for low-income young women. The book, How Girls Achieve, is Sally’s latest project. How Girls Achieve, closely examines the economic, social, and physical effects of educating girls. Previously the Obama administration created several initiatives such as Let Girls Learn, and Girls Rising that brought some of these important correlations to the forefront. With our current administration, however, these initiatives are no longer part of the story. With this change, Nuamah acknowledged the avid of grassroots organizations like Me Too, Times Up, and several other women’s movements. “My concern is that these great grassroots movements are more centered around adult women, and things such as sexual misconduct when we see that both women and girls experience this abuse in institutional settings such as school. My hope is that these organizations play more of an inclusive role that focuses on girls of color also.”

One of Forbes Magazine’s, 30 under 30, it is clear to see that Sally Nuamah is like an luminescent star that young girls look to as the shining beacon that illuminates the path to a brighter tomorrow.

Caryn York, Criminal Justice & Workforce Development Advocate

Since 2017, Caryn York has spearheaded Jobs Opportunity Task Force (JOTF), a non-profit organization that connects low income jobseekers to high paying jobs and provides training opportunities for workers to increase job skills. The first African American woman to lead the organization as Executive Director, Caryn is a fierce advocate who has collaborated with state legislators and stakeholders to implement policies that will improve the lives of the working poor.

Not only is Caryn passionate and tenacious but she is highly effective in building coalitions with organizations that seek to reform the criminal justice system and enhance workforce opportunities for low income workers in Maryland. Prior to being promoted to executive director, Caryn worked tirelessly on legislation to eliminate “Ban the Box” laws on job applications in addition to expanding expungements for criminal records.

Baltimore born and bred, Caryn is a proud graduate of Baltimore City College and has a bachelor’s degree in International Studies from Washington College. She serves on multiple boards throughout Baltimore City such as Board Chair for Out for Justice, an organization that aims to remove barriers for individuals with criminal records, and was recently appointed to serve on the Baltimore City Office of Civil Rights Wage Commission