NNPA/Jacksonville Free Press

Noted comedian, actor and REACH Media Syndicated Radio host, DL Hughley is bringing his own brand of comedy and commentary to TV One with his new nighttime talk show “The DL Hughley Show,” which premiered Marc. The show, which premiered March 18 will air four nights a week, Monday through Thursday.

Hughley is one of the most unapologetic voices of our time and does not shy away from controversy. “The DL Hughley Show” dives head first into hot topics of the day and dishes on the latest news, entertainment, pop culture and what’s trending in social media.

“I’m excited for the opportunity to expand my radio show and bring it to a late night television audience,” said DL Hughley. “I want to talk about things that matter to our community and this show will mirror what everyone is talking about every day.”

Always insightful and informative, Hughley and his co-host Jasmine Sanders use humor to deliver everything from hard news to lighter fare. Featuring stories relevant to a rapidly evolving African American community, the one-hour show, which is a hybrid of Hughley’s existing radio show and fresh content created specifically for a nighttime audience, will offer everything from covering the day’s major headlines and roundtable discussions to celebrity guest interviews and comedy bits.

“We are excited to grow our partnership with an amazing talent like DL Hughley, who’s already a part of our Urban One family,” said Michelle Rice, TV One General Manager. “DL will courageously shine a light on the issues facing black America with his unique brand of humor, intelligence and thought-provoking perspective.”

Shot in a stylized studio, the look and feel of “The DL Hughley Show” is patterned after a traditional radio show, adapted for television and will be taped in-studio four days a week from Burbank, CA. @4everVaughn

This article originally appeared in the Jacksonville Free Press.