By Brianna McAdoo, AFRO Staff Writer, [email protected]

The 2018 U.S. Made Man Experience Tour is making its rounds to 11 cities in the nation where they are unapologetically celebrating Black men in all their excellence. This past week they made a stop at the Embassy of Ghana in Washington, D.C.

Founded by Ky Dele in 2013, The Made Man Foundation aims to celebrate inspirational Black men and their accomplishments while simultaneously building a network and community amongst men where they can empower and create community with underserved men. The Rev. Dr. George E. Holmes and Dr. Renee Allen were the main hosts for the D.C. honors.

The Made Man Experience Tour is an embodiment of the seven key initiatives of the organization. In every city the tour touches, there is The Made Man Honors, a location and national press conference, “Suit Up For Success-Clothing Drive”, “Boys 2 Made Men In-School Mentoring Excursion,” as well as “Global Think Tank”.

Dele shared with the Huffington Post what made this tour unique.

“While we normally honor 50 men per city on our tour, I felt it important to make a statement in our nation’s capital and recognize more than 100 men who are beacons of light and leadership at a time when racial tensions run high. The Made Man is a platform to bridge the gap between inspirational, aspirational and underserved men for greatness, legacy and leadership.”

The Ghanaian embassy graciously opened its doors on Dec. 6 where a night of celebrating Blackness, uplifting Black men and strengthening community across diasporic lines was made possible.

“I don’t want you to underestimate the power of this movement because it’s the power of you as well. The made man is you, your energy, your strength, your leadership, your courage, you bring that all to the Made Man, so as much as you bring your gonna get back and that is the power of The Made Man,” said Eric Guthrie. Guthrie is a member of the organization as well as the Region IV Vice President for the Morehouse Alumni Association.

Some of the honorees were given an opportunity to share words of wisdom.

Dr. Kim Wells, Director of Executive Programs at Howard University’s School of Business shared some of the challenges Black men face today.

“One of the number one issues that keep our Black men down is confidence.”

Amongst the honores for the 2018 Made Men Honors were Congressman Elijah Cummings, radio personality and activist Joe Madison, the Ambassador of Ghana to the U.S. Dr. Barfuor Adjei-Barwuah, Councilmember Kenyan McDuffie, Councilmember Robert White and esteemed lawyer Donald Temple.

Dr. Arikana Chihombori Quao, The African Union Ambassador to the U.S. said, “I’m counting on each and everyone of you; for a change, let’s unite. The legacy of slavery and the legacy of colonization must die within us.”

To find out more information about the Made Man and their upcoming tour dates, visit https://themademan.org.