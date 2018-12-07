Dr. Anne O. Emery, an educator and force of nature in the Baltimore community for decades was honored last weekend during an event at the Forum Caterers in Baltimore. Sponsored by the National Coalition of 100 Black Women, the celebration was chaired by Diane Hocker, the AFRO’s director of community and public relations and the group’s second Vice President. Dr. Emery, at the center in purple, is surrounded by several members of 100 Black Women, a group for which she is charter president. Please see the Race and Politics column for more on the remarkable life of Dr. Emery.