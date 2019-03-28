By Micha Green, AFRO D.C. Editor

As Co-Founder and Managing Editor of The Beat DC, a national platform that covers politics, business, media and people of color, Tiffany D. Cross is a major contribution to news in the District of Columbia and the country.

Before The Beat DC and her regular appearances on MSNBC, CNN and SiriusXM, Cross was simply a girl from Cleveland, Ohio with dreams. She moved to Atlanta at a young age and attended Clark-Atlanta University where she studied Mass Communications with an emphasis on radio, TV, and film.

With nearly two decades of experience in the news industry, the multimedia guru served as the D.C. Bureau Chief of BET News and the liaison to the Obama Administration for BET Networks, where she covered Capitol Hill, produced political special and managed the news department, according to her website. In addition she worked at CNN as an associate producer covering Capitol Hill.

Cross has taken her knowledge of Capitol Hill to help with the expansion of The Beat DC which has grown tremendously since its founding in 2016.

In addition to her dedication to producing news, Cross works to inspire other young journalists of color. According to The Beat DC website, Cross’s team consists of herself and two young woman of color who provide much of the news found on The Beat’s platform.