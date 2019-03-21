By Shana Trammell, Special to the AFRO

Beautiful, educated, and altruistic. Tiffany Majors has spent her life dedicating her time and efforts to serving the forgotten and unprivileged in Maryland. Over a span of two decades Majors continues to focus her attention to the many trials that plague the black community. Challenges such as housing, employment, healthcare, and the penal system are on the agenda and she refuses to back down. As President and CEO of the Greater Baltimore Urban League Majors has led the charge in the battle to create a more equitable tomorrow.