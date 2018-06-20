By Mark F. Gray, Special to the AFRO

By any measure, this is not a good look for the Washington Capitals. It’s not unprecedented for a coach to ride off into the sunset after leading a team to a world championship. It is, however, new for a coach who is still basking in the afterglow to resign and effectively tell the franchise we’re number one by leaving with his middle finger pointed north as he walks out.

That’s what happened when Barry Trotz resigned just 11 days after the biggest moment of his career and in the history of the Capitals franchise. Since the organization wouldn’t compensate him in a way worthy of a Stanley Cup championship coach, he packed his bags and left.

Trotz had a clause in his contract that would have extended his deal for another two years with a $300,000 raise if he won a Stanley Cup. It’s hard to fathom for most people that a person making $1.5 million who gets a raise to $1.8 million is being disrespected but that’s what the case is here. Trotz was one of the lowest paid coaches in the National Hockey League and exceeded the value of his deal even with the additional stipend.

Trotz’s deal would’ve been well below market value for a championship coach in the NHL today. Several coaches who’ve won a Stanley Cup are making between $3-5 million. A respectable average has approached approximately $2 million annually since NHL coaching salaries have ballooned over the last decade. Surely, Ted Leonsis could’ve charged his minions to meet in the middle.

Trotz wanted five years and if the franchise offers $3.5 million for three years that’s just over $10 million. It was a small price to pay to respectfully build a legacy that would have paid for itself in merchandise alone.

In four years Trotz record was a league best 205-89-34. He led them to two consecutive President’s Cups for the best record in the NHL and was coach of the year in 2016. Twice they were eliminated by the eventual Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins. This year the Capitals won another division title on their way to bringing Lord Stanley and championship euphoria back to the District which had been missing since 1991. The Capitals finally exorcised the demons of Pittsburgh too.

He changed the culture of a franchise that was considered an underachieving loser. Trotz broke the monumental curse of losing in Chinatown. He added the first championship banner to the rafters in a building which had only raised one for the Washington Mystics who led the WNBA in attendance. Better yet, he gave fans a respite from licking the wounds following another flame out by the Wizards in the NBA playoffs.

Hockey crossed cultural lines under Barry Trotz too. That he would take a castoff journeyman like Davante Smith-Pelly and give him a chance to rebuild his career was a move most other NHL coaches wouldn’t have done. Trotz helped bring an inclusion of hockey to a Black fan base who may not know the difference between off sides and icing penalties but recognized Smith-Pelly, who is Black, can play.

The organization didn’t value a man who finally ended a championship drought which spanned 40 years. That speaks volumes about the climate on the corner of 7th and F streets. They remain loyal to a front office executive like Wizards Vice President Ernie Grunfeld who can’t get beyond the second round of the NBA playoffs but won’t pay a championship coach what he’s worth.

It makes you wonder how much value is there to winning it all in DC.