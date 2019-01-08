By The Associated Press

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — A TV meteorologist accused of using an on-air racial slur in reference to Martin Luther King Jr. is out of a job.

A video posted to social media of WHEC chief meteorologist Jeremy Kappell’s broadcast Friday includes him apparently calling a park named for the slain civil rights leader “Martin Luther Coon King Jr. Park.”

WHEC general manager Richard Reingold wrote on the station’s website that he was disheartened and disgusted that the words were broadcast and regrets that they didn’t immediately apologize. He said the station made a “staffing change” Sunday.

Kappell tweeted Monday that “this isn’t about race” and “I’ve never uttered those words in my life.”

Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren, who is black, was among those calling for Kappell’s firing. Defenders on Twitter argued he misspoke.