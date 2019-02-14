By George Kevin Jordan, AFRO Staff Writer

TV One commemorates Black History Month with a full line up of programming and pays homage to inspirational Black women.

“REPRESENT CHANGE” is this years theme, and the network built a short form video campaign showcasing Black women leaders, entrepreneurs, activist and change agents from across the globe.

“This is a pivotal time for women of color in our nation and we’re proud to amplify the voices of women who are influencing change in our society as part of our Black History Month programming,” said TV ONE General Manager Michelle Rice, who oversees the Silver Spring, MD based company. “TV One will also feature programs highlighting the rich stories of women behind the Civil Rights Movement and other heroes who changed the course of American history.”

Featured campaign participants include Rice as well as: Kimberly Bryant, founder & CEO, Black Girls Code; Monique Nelson, chair & CEO, UniWorld Group; Mahisha Dellinger, CEO & Founder, CURLS Beauty Brands;Tamika Mallory, co-president, Women’s March; Luvvie Ajayi, Author/Cultural Critic; Elaine Welteroth, beauty/ fashion expert; Patrisse Cullors, co-founder, Black Lives Matter; Bilphena Yahwon, author/ activist; Monique Brown, Baltimore Police commander; Adrienne Lofton, sportswear marketing expert; Yo-Yo, Hip Hop artist/ activist; Cleve Mesidor, activist/ technology Innovator and Arielle Johnson, founder, Fierce Empowerment.

The campaign will feature 30-second on-air ads that highlight the women speaking on the impact of action and change. Across its digital and social platforms, TV One will feature in-depth profiles documenting their start, their struggle and ultimately, how they became champions of change. Both elements of the campaign will run throughout February.

During her clip, Mallory said of the Women’s March, “We have the opportunity to reimagine what fighting for women, what feminism looks like and the face of it.”

“The common goal of love, justice and equity, if we are guided by that, we have the power to break down every barrier and that’s what the Women’s March represents.”

In addition to the campaign, TV One also offers a plethora of classic and new programming throughout the month from the 2008 retelling of Lorraine Hansberry’s iconic play “A Raisin In the Sun” this time starring Sean Combs, Audra McDonald, Phylicia Rashad and Sanaa Lathan, to “UnSung” episodes featuring Eartha Kitt and Sheryl Lee Ralph.

TV One serves 59 million households, offering a broad range of real-life and entertainment-focused original programming, classic series, movies and music designed to entertain and inform a diverse audience of adult black viewers. TV One is solely owned by Urban One formerly known as Radio One [NASDAQ: UONE and UONEK, www.urban1.com], the largest African-American owned multi-media company primarily targeting Black and urban audiences.

Cathy Hughes and Urban One Inc, have been a staple of Black media power in the D.M.V. area based and around the world for 40 years. Hughes first moved to D.C. in the early ‘70s and became the first Black female general manager of a radio station in the District. In 1979, the company we think of as Radio One was born.

For more information on other Black History programming and events please click on the website www.tvone.tv