By Charise Wallace, Special to the AFRO

The 5th annual Ubiquitous Women’s Expo brought women and men of color together in Washington, D.C., for a weekend of entertainment and knowledge about everything that represents “Black Girl Magic.”

Hundreds of women and men stopped by the Walter E. Convention Center on Aug. 25 and 26 to experience the brands that are for and by people of color. In addition, local and national figures behind the brands spoke.

From natural to relaxed hair and beauty lines, more than 100 booths showcased products including Shea Moisture, Palmers, Luster’s Pink, Auntie Jackie’s, Mielle Organics, The Honey Pot, Olive Oil, Design Essentials and many more. Guests were also able to indulge in freebies, gift bags, and win cash prizes during the fun-filled weekend event.

Celebrity guests included Cynthia Bailey, model and reality television star; Gizelle Bryant, reality television star and co-founder of EveryHue Beauty; Kenya Moore, reality television star; Nicole Ari Parker, actress and founder of GymWrap and husband actor and philanthropist Boris Kodjoe; Syleena Johnson, R&B Soul singer, TVOne host, and yoga instructor; Claire Sulmers, founder and editor-in-chief of Fashion Bomb Daily; and Brandi Harvey, CEO of Beyond Her.

“I’m just grateful where the line is going,” said Gizelle Bryant to the AFRO. “EveryHue Beauty is now in Target and it was all because I came to Ubiquitous last year. We started with a tinted moisturizer and now we have highlighters, blushes, beautiful setting spray . . . Target is giving us more stores and we’re going to increase the line and I’m just super happy.”

There were performances by Davon Fleming and Joe Maye, from NBC’s The Voice, hip-hop pioneer Doug E. Fresh and gospel singer Anita Wilson. Jasmine Foster, senior beauty Buyer for Target and Richelieu Dennis, CEO of New Voices Fund, Founder of Shea Moisture and CEO of ESSENCE Ventures were each presented an award for their dedication towards contributing to Black-owned businesses. Foster received the Industry Game Changer Award, while Dennis was given the Ubiquitous Man of The Year Award.